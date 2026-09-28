GROHE SPA Aqua Sanctuary: Shaping the Future of Luxury Across Asia Pacific Through Personalized Water Wellbeing

Immersive experience and thought leadership forum in Bangkok showcases water, design, and customization are shaping the future of luxury residential and hospitality sectors

BANGKOK, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GROHE SPA unveiled Aqua Sanctuary, an immersive installation showcase and thought leadership forum, in the heart of Bangkok. Following critically acclaimed GROHE SPA events and installations in Milan and New York, the brand is driving the conversation with industry leaders from architecture, design, luxury developers, and media on the future of personalized luxury through curated water-centric design and wellbeing.

Demand for personalized wellbeing experiences is growing substantially across the Asia Pacific. Water is increasingly a key medium in delivering differentiated luxury experiences for discerning homeowners and commercial value for developers. GROHE SPA is enabling designers to shape the future of luxury with customizable offerings and solutions in the finest materials and finishes.

The GROHE SPA Aqua Sanctuary exemplifies these future possibilities as an experiential journey, transforming the iconic Nai Lert Park into a personalized sanctuary of complete wellbeing. Across three interconnected sanctums, the brand boldly presents a future-facing vision where the bathroom is liberated from purely functional expectation, evolving into an intentional multi-sensory space positively influencing human vitality.

Antoine Besseyre des Horts, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia, commented, “Across Asia, high-end residential and hospitality properties need to address aspirations for deeply personal experiences. The GROHE SPA Aqua Sanctuary was created to meet these aspirations by leveraging the transformative power of water and demonstrating how spaces can be elevated into sensory retreats through tailored colors, materials, and finishes. The installation is designed around personalization and wellbeing – serving as an inspiration and a platform to converse and work together with the design community and industry partners to shape the present and future of personalized luxury.”

The journey through the Aqua Sanctuary is articulated through three distinct sanctums:



GROHE SPA Icon 3D

Sanctum 1:

The first sanctum inspires with the futuristic Rainshower Icon 3D concept shower suspended as branches that mimic the forest and nature. The Oculus skyscape dynamically transitions from dawn to dusk, changing the mood from morning reset to evening release. The complementing GROHE SPA Icon 3D faucet and combination of water and light highlights how water-centric spatial design enhances the personal experience for calm and wellbeing.



GROHE SPA Atrio Private Collection Basin Mixer In Different Finishes



GROHE SPA x Buster + Punch

Sanctum 2:

The second sanctum explores total visual continuity and collaboration, anchored by the GROHE SPA Atrio Private Collection featuring Caesarstone quartz handle accents. The space highlights the GROHE SPA x Buster + Punch partnership with a single, cohesive design language that harmonizes hardware, lighting and water in four striking finishes: Brushed Warm Sunset, Brushed Cool Sunrise, Supersteel, and Phantom Black. The collection empowers designers and homeowners to create fully coordinated, spa-like sanctuaries rooted in tailored wellbeing and timeless sophistication.



GROHE SPA Allure Gravity and GROHE SPA Rainshower Aqua Tiles

Sanctum 3:

The third sanctum distills water into three distinct self-care rituals: Preparation, Relaxation, and Rejuvenation. Each space is customized with the GROHE SPA Allure Gravity collection in Phantom Black with Caesarstone Vanilla Noir details, modular Rainshower Aqua Tiles, and concealed Grohtherm control. The interchangeable glass and quartz cover plates allow designers to tailor each piece to its surrounding environment, while multiple mixer configurations and the full GROHE Colors range provide extraordinary flexibility. The result is a collection that becomes an integral design element—precise, sculptural, and uniquely personal.

The event also served as a thought leadership forum and industry exchange, featuring keynotes and panel discussion exploring the design and commercial trends shaping regional luxury hospitality and residential projects.

Audrey Yeo, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology APAC, shared, “In Asia Pacific’s high-end property sector, prestige is increasingly defined by how a space enhances personal wellbeing. GROHE SPA brings together modular design, precision craftsmanship and the finest materials and finishes to help designers and developers create highly personalized retreats. By reimagining the private master suite as an ‘Aqua Sanctuary’, we can transform an essential living space into a distinctive expression of luxury, strengthening both the customer experience and the property’s value without adding unnecessary complexity.”

Architects, designers, and developers can access the complete GROHE SPA collections and dedicated specification support through LIXIL Experience Centers (LECs) and flagship showrooms across the region.

For further detailed product information and press materials, please see the following LINK.

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About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer “Pure Freude an Wasser”, every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability.

The brand offers life-enhancing product solutions as well as services with its dedicated portfolios GROHE QuickFix, GROHE Professional and its luxury sub-brand GROHE SPA. All cater to the specific needs of GROHE’s professional business partners and their differentiated target groups.

With water at the core of its business, the brand contributes to LIXIL’s Impact Strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO 2 -neutral* production, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to water- and energy-saving product technologies such as GROHE Everstream, a water-recirculating shower.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com

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