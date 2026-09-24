Distressing video emerges of alleged attack on Gold Coast security guard Chris Price at Westfield Coomera

Distressing footage has captured the moment a group of teenagers allegedly turned on a security guard at a popular shopping centre in a brutal bashing.
The footage shows 66-year-old security guard Chris Price approaching the group at Westfield Coomera, Gold Coast, on Tuesday night.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Teen pack bashes security guard at Coomera Westfield
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One teenager, who police allege is 16, appears to confront the guard, with another boy, aged 15, initially appearing to try to pull his friend away before the confrontation escalates.
The video, allegedly filmed by teenagers from the group, shows the 16-year-old allegedly throwing multiple punches at Price before the 15-year-old joins in.
Price is eventually knocked to the ground, where he is left with injuries to his head.
Police arrested and charged the 15-year-old on Wednesday, while the 16-year-old was arrested and charged later that day after detectives identified him as the second alleged offender.
The 16-year-old appeared in Southport Children’s Court on Thursday and was granted bail.
The 15-year-old was already on bail when the alleged assault happened and remains in custody, with a further bail application expected on Monday.
Price was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital after the alleged assault with police saying he suffered a concussion and a laceration to his head.
“We believe he sustained the head injury from falling on the ground, but also from the punches that he received,” Detective Inspector Mark Mooney, from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch, said.
Police allege the group fled towards Coomera train station after the incident.
Investigations into the other people who were with the teenagers are continuing.
Both boys have been charged with serious assault of a person over 60.