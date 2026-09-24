SoSIM now fully supports eSIM for seamless upgrades to latest smartphones

Free physical SIM-to-eSIM conversion with new HK$33 SoSIM card activation

Limited-time offer includes extra 50GB Hong Kong data

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited (“HTHK”)’s prepaid mobile brand, SoSIM, now fully supports eSIM services. With more smartphones becoming eSIM-enabled, customer demand for eSIM services continues to grow. eSIM offers added convenience by eliminating the need to carry a SIM ejector tool when travelling or at work, while also removing concerns about losing or damaging a physical SIM card.



Upon activation of a new SoSIM primary card, customers will receive a complimentary eSIM conversion e-coupon.

Connect with eSIM in just three minutes

When customers switch to an eSIM-compatible smartphone, there is no need to insert a physical SIM card. Installation can be completed and service can be activated in just three minutes. New SoSIM primary card customers can also convert their physical SIM card to an eSIM free of charge via the SoSIM App anytime, without visiting a retail store, making SIM switching simpler and more seamless than ever.

SoSIM now offers eSIM services for personal use, family sharing and supplementary smartwatch eSIM. Customers simply scan the eSIM activation QR code using a compatible smartphone or device to complete setup. With eSIM, customers can stay connected without a physical SIM card and enjoy greater convenience when changing devices.

Enjoy online self-service eSIM conversion and a free eSIM conversion e-coupon for new SoSIM activations

New customers can purchase an eSIM directly from the SoSIM eShop and activate the service instantly using a QR code delivered by email. To accommodate different devices and user preferences, SoSIM also provides self-service SIM conversion. After logging into their SoSIM account, customers can convert a physical SIM card to an eSIM for a service fee of HK$28, or an eSIM to a physical SIM card for a service fee of HK$48, providing greater flexibility in managing their mobile services.

Upon activation of a new SoSIM primary card, customers will receive a complimentary eSIM conversion e-coupon in their account. For details, please refer to the promotion terms and conditions.

Limited-time offer with 50GB extra Hong Kong data for new card activation

From now until 30 November, customers who successfully activate a SoSIM primary card will receive an additional 50GB of Hong Kong data. Customers who select the 50GB Hong Kong data package as their default plan will enjoy a total of 100GB of Hong Kong data during the first 30 days after SIM activation, doubling their data allowance.

SoSIM offers a variety of service options, together with its flexible eSIM products and services, to suit diverse customer needs. The HK$33 SoSIM offers great value for money, allowing customers to choose between a 30-day 50GB Hong Kong data package and a 5-day Asia-Pacific travel data package. During the promotional period, customers will also enjoy an additional 50GB of Hong Kong data, allowing them to stream videos, play online games and share moments on social media with ease.

For frequent travellers, SoSIM also offers the plug-and-play Ai Travel SIM series, featuring data packages for a range of popular travel destinations. No real-name registration is required for enjoyment overseas. Customers can enjoy overseas data without having to complete real-name registration.

For promotion details and the terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.sosimhk.com/en/offer/sosim-new-joiners.html.

To learn more about SoSIM eSIM services, please visit SoSIM eSIM Guide | 3-Min Instant Setup & Phone Transfer Guide | No Physical SIM Swapping Hassles – SoSIM.

About Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited

Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited (“HTHK”), a leading mobile operator in Hong Kong, offers diverse and advanced mobile telecoms services under the 3 Hong Kong, 3SUPREME, SoSIM and MO+ brands, addressing different needs of the consumer market. HTHK is also dedicated to developing business and enterprise solutions under the 3Business brand in the corporate market spanning mobile commerce, information technology, smart city, the Internet of Things and big data. HTHK channels the latest technologies into innovations that set market trends and steer industry development.

HTHK is the mobile division of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (stock code: 215), a group member of CK Hutchison Holdings (stock code: 1). For more information on HTHK, visit www.hthkh.com.

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