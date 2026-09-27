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Probe underway as 7 flight attendants sickened by baffling odor on major airline

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An incoming flight to Hawaii prompted an emergency response after multiple crew members began feeling ill during the journey.

Seven Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants experienced nausea and headaches after an unknown odor was reported inside the cabin, according to reports.

The incident unfolded Sept. 24 aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 803, operated as Hawaiian Airlines between Los Angeles and Honolulu, Alaska Airlines told Fox News Digital.

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The Airbus A330, carrying 252 passengers and nine crew members, landed “without incident” at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, according to the airline.

Upon arrival, seven flight attendants were evaluated and released by medical personnel. No passengers required medical attention, Alaska Airlines said.

Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200 with registration N380HA approaches Osaka Kansai Airport.

An incoming flight to Hawaii prompted an emergency response after multiple crew members began feeling ill during the journey. (iStock)

“Safety is our priority, and we thank the medical professionals for their response,” the airline said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

First responders from multiple city and state agencies had been waiting at the airport ahead of the flight’s arrival around 12:30 p.m., according to local news outlet Hawaii News Now.

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Paramedics and EMTs evaluated the affected flight attendants outside Terminal 1, and all seven declined transportation to an emergency room, the outlet reported.

The source of the odor has not been publicly identified.

Interior of an aeroplane cabin showing rows of seats down the aisle

Seven Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants experienced nausea and headaches after an unknown odor was reported inside the cabin. (iStock)

Following the incident, the aircraft was being inspected before returning to service, according to Hawaii News Now.

Fox News Digital previously reported on another flight disrupted after an unusual odor was detected onboard.

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American Airlines Flight 719 was traveling from Rome to Philadelphia when it diverted to Dublin about three hours into the trip after an odor was reported inside the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Ground crew unload baggage from a Hawaiian Airlines flight in Kauai.

First responders from multiple city and state agencies had been waiting at the airport ahead of the flight’s arrival (not pictured). (iStock)

American Airlines said the smell was traced to an onboard oven. Paramedics met the aircraft after it landed in Dublin, where several flight attendants and one passenger were reportedly evaluated and released.

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The flight was carrying 281 passengers and 12 crew members. Affected travelers were provided hotel accommodations and continued to Philadelphia on alternate flights the following morning, according to the airline.

Fox News Digital’s Bonny Chu contributed to this report.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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