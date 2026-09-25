Actress Ruby Rose lost ‘four years’ after 2019 accident on set of Batwoman

Ruby Rose lost “four years” of her life after a 2019 accident on the set of Batwoman.

The Orange Is The New Black star narrowly escaped being paralysed after a stunt went wrong and left her with two slipped discs that almost severed her spinal cord.

She underwent surgery to fix the damage and went on to make a good recovery – but she has revealed the accident took a massive toll on her life.

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During an episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the Australian actor and model explained: “I’ve always done all of my own stunts, so I could turn up as Rose: the action star. But I had an accident in 2019 on set of Batwoman and everything just sort of got bad from there.

“There was no bouncing back. There was no part of me left. It was just the shell. Four years of my life – gone.”

A stunt went wrong and left her with two slipped discs that almost severed her spinal cord. Credit: AAP

During the first challenge, Candace Cameron Bure asked her why Rose jumped out of the helicopter feet first instead of backward.

“I broke my neck, like, twice already. I’ve got two replacement discs,” she explained.

“Maybe it’s not a great idea to ask someone why they’re doing things differently than anyone else.”

In the show, Rose was asked to jump out of a helicopter and she decided to go feet first instead of plunging out backwards and she explained her injuries, saying: “I broke my neck, like, twice already. I’ve got two replacement discs.”

Rose previously shared a video of her neck surgery on Instagram and revealed the operation cured her chronic pain.

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