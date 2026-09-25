Airlines waive change fees ahead of nor’easter as flight delays trickle in

U.S. airlines waived change fees for flights Friday through Sunday ahead of a nor’easter that federal forecasters warn will bring high winds and rainfall with the potential for dangerous flooding.

As of Friday afternoon, close to 600 flights to and from LaGuardia Airport in New York were delayed, more than half the schedule, according to FlightAware. Dozens of others were delayed at major New England and New York-area airports.

Carriers will often cancel a chunk, if not most of their schedules, during severe winter storms or hurricanes to ensure planes, passengers and crews aren’t out of place, but airlines are still assessing the nor’easter’s potential path and impact.

American Airlines , United Airlines , Delta Air Lines , and JetBlue Airways said customers can change their flights for a host of airports in the New York City area, Boston and smaller New England airports, without paying a change fee or difference in fare if they can fly anytime before the middle of next week.

The potential weekend disruptions come after an equipment outage on Monday forced carriers to cancel hundreds of flights bound for the New York area and Philadelphia.

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