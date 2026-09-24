Mayday call captures pilot’s urgent warning before aircraft goes down off coast

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A pilot’s dramatic escape from a plane that crashed into the Pacific Ocean off California has prompted an investigation.

The plane, an MK-58 Hawker Hunter, plunged into the water after the pilot reported trouble while flying off California’s Central Coast on Tuesday evening, ABC News reported.

The crash triggered an emergency response near Morro Bay, where the pilot was rescued after ejecting from the aircraft.

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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that the plane crashed near San Luis Obispo around 6:50 p.m. after the pilot reported an engine issue.

“Only the pilot was on board,” the spokesperson said. “The FAA will investigate.”

The Navy has since grounded Hawker Hunters operated by Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) while the incident is under investigation, according to ABC News.

The aircraft was being flown in support of a Navy and Marine Corps contract when it went down, according to ABC, citing ATAC.

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Four ATAC aircraft, including the one that crashed, were involved in the mission.

Before the crash, the pilot issued a mayday call and reported losing engine thrust, according to air traffic control audio obtained by ABC from LiveATC.net.

“Mayday, mayday, mayday. I have lost thrust in my engine.”

“Mayday, mayday, mayday. I have lost thrust in my engine,” the pilot told controllers, according to the ABC report.

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ATAC operates the aircraft as part of its work supporting training for the U.S. armed forces.

The company has 22 Hawker Hunters in its fleet, according to a Navy public information officer cited by ABC.

The FAA is actively investigating the incident.

No additional details are known at this time.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the NTSB and the U.S. Navy for additional information.

The Hawker Hunter crash comes amid several recent aviation incidents that have prompted emergency responses.

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In late August, a 24-year-old man allegedly stole a Cessna 172 from an airport in Hungary while intoxicated and flew toward the area of the country’s only nuclear power plant.

The unauthorized flight prompted fighter jets to respond before the plane came down in a sunflower field, where rescue crews were dispatched.

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In addition, a Delta Air Lines flight recently returned to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a pilot medical emergency.

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