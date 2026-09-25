Grand Mercure Dalat unveils a new vision for Wellness and Destination Weddings

DA LAT, Vietnam, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Following the recent rebranding, Grand Mercure Dalat will host Butterflies in Bloom, a three-day destination wedding and wellness retreat for industry partners from 04 – 06 October 2026. Organised in collaboration with The Brand Promise, the programme brings together wedding planners, media, creative professionals and hospitality partners to explore how destination weddings in Vietnam are evolving towards more intentional ways of celebrating.



Organised in collaboration with The Brand Promise, with the support of Rheinland-Pfalz.Gold and Yoga Pod, the programme brings together wedding planners, media, creative professionals, and hospitality partners for a three-day destination wedding and wellness retreat exploring how wellness and conscious living are shaping the future of celebrations.

Where Weddings, Wellbeing and Place Come Together

Inspired by Da Lat’s identity as the City of Flowers and the resort’s garden setting, Butterflies in Bloom draws on the idea of growth and transition. The concept reflects a more considered approach to celebration, shaped by the growing influence of wellness and conscious living on the way people travel and spend time together. Rather than focusing only on the wedding day, it looks at the whole celebration and how the experience can feel more connected to the people and place around it.

Da Lat provides a suitable setting for this approach. Its slower rhythm and close relationship with nature are echoed throughout Grand Mercure Dalat, where landscaped gardens surround French-inspired architecture influenced by the Impressionist works of Claude Monet. Here, wellbeing can become part of the destination wedding experience naturally.

From Conversations to Experiences

At the heart of the retreat is the Wedding Talk under the theme The Conscious Celebration: Wellness and Sustainability in Vietnam’s Destination Weddings. The sessions will look beyond the couple to consider the wellbeing of the wider team behind a wedding, while examining the role a destination can play in supporting more conscious choices. They will also consider how ideas of luxury are changing as personal relevance and a stronger sense of place become increasingly important to the way celebrations are designed.

The conversation continues beyond the Wedding Talk, with the three-day programme designed to let participants experience the ideas in practice. From exploring the resort’s wedding potential to connecting with peers across the industry, the retreat brings together hosted moments, an outdoor cocktail reception and bridal wellness programming to show how wellbeing and hospitality can become part of the wider wedding journey.

The programme is supported by Rheinland-Pfalz.Gold and Yoga Pod, bringing their respective worlds of culture, culinary and wellness into the three-day experience. Their contributions are woven naturally into different moments of the retreat, from hosted dining and wedding styling to wellness-led programming.

Participation is available through invitation and registration. For programme and registration details, please visit the information package or follow the official communication channels of Grand Mercure Dalat and The Brand Promise.

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