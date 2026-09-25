Cellid and Megane Top Partner to Commercialize and Expand the AR Glasses Business

Combining Cellid’s Technological Expertise with Megane Top’s Product Development and Sales Capabilities to Bring AR Glasses to Market

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cellid Inc., a developer of displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation augmented reality (AR) glasses, announced today that it has entered into a business partnership with Megane Top Co., Ltd. (“Megane Top”), headquartered in Shizuoka City, Shizuoka Prefecture, to collaborate on the commercialization and market expansion of AR glasses to be developed and offered under Megane Top’s own brand.

Megane Top is working to expand the AR glasses market. Through this collaboration, Cellid will lead development, leveraging its extensive expertise in AR glasses technologies, while Megane Top will contribute its expertise in product development and sales, as well as its established sales network. Together, the two companies will work across the entire process, from AR glasses product development through market expansion.

The companies will begin accepting preorders for the jointly developed product through the crowdfunding platform GREEN FUNDING on October 23, 2026. Following the crowdfunding campaign, the product will be sold through Megane Top’s nationwide network of stores, including its “Megane Ichiba” chain, to reach a broad range of customers.

Cellid will provide expertise in optical and hardware technologies required for AR glasses, as well as product design, while Megane Top will leverage its longstanding expertise in eyeglass product development and sales, together with its established sales infrastructure. By combining the strengths of both companies, the partners aim to make AR glasses more accessible as everyday eyewear and promote their widespread adoption.

The widespread adoption of AR glasses requires the integration of multiple elements—not only fundamental technologies such as displays and optical systems, but also comfort and wearability as eyeglasses, design that appeals to everyday users, product structures that are easy to use in daily life, and a mass-production system capable of maintaining stable quality and continuous supply.

To date, Cellid has conducted research and development, as well as hardware development, for AR glasses displays and complete AR glasses systems, centered on its proprietary optical technologies. Through this collaboration, Cellid’s development capabilities and technological expertise will be combined with Megane Top’s expertise in product development and its nationwide sales infrastructure, enabling the commercialization of AR glasses by an established eyewear brand.

Eyeglasses have long been an integral part of people’s everyday lives. Cellid believes that combining AR technology with expertise from the eyewear industry is essential for AR glasses to become everyday eyewear used by a broad range of people, rather than remaining a product limited to early adopters.

Future Development

Cellid will continue to advance research and development aimed at making AR glasses smaller, more capable, and more comfortable to wear, while further enhancing the technologies required for mass production. Through collaboration with partner companies, Cellid will also work to expand the use of AR glasses across a variety of markets.

Through its collaboration with Megane Top, Cellid aims to make AR glasses more accessible as everyday eyewear, help expand the AR glasses market and accelerate broader adoption.

Comment from Satoshi Shiraga, CEO, Cellid, Inc.

“For AR glasses to become widely adopted, it is important not only to develop excellent technologies, but also to bring those technologies to market as actual products that people can use in their daily lives. We are very pleased that Megane Top will be able to leverage Cellid’s extensive development capabilities and comprehensive technological expertise in entering the AR glasses market.

By combining Megane Top’s extensive experience in the eyewear industry and its sales infrastructure supporting mass production with Cellid’s AR glasses technologies, we believe we can take another step forward in bringing AR glasses into society. As a technology partner working to bring AR glasses to market, Cellid will continue to contribute to broader adoption through collaboration with a wide range of companies.”

Comment from Masahiro Tomizawa, President, Megane Top Co., Ltd.

“We believe that our business partnership with Cellid represents an important step toward making AR glasses more accessible to a broader range of people as everyday eyewear and further expanding their potential. By combining Cellid’s optical and hardware technologies for AR glasses with our longstanding expertise in eyeglass product development and sales, we aim to create products that offer both the functionality unique to AR glasses and the comfort and design expected of everyday eyewear.

AR glasses have the potential to significantly transform the future of eyewear. Together with Cellid, we will work to evolve AR glasses beyond a product for early adopters and into eyewear that can be used by a broader range of people in their everyday lives, while contributing to the creation of the next-generation eyewear market.”

About Cellid

Cellid focuses on developing displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation AR glasses. For AR glasses displays, we manufacture cutting-edge optical see-through displays using the waveguide (DOE) method. Leveraging Cellid’s proprietary optical simulation and production technology, we offer display module products that achieve the world’s widest viewing angle in waveguide technology, while maintaining the thinness, lightness, and sharp image quality equivalent to standard eyeglass lenses. Additionally, Cellid develops and provides industry-specific solutions utilizing spatial recognition software technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By integrating AR display hardware technology with real-world spatial recognition software technology, Cellid promotes the fusion of the physical and digital worlds (“Blending the Physical and Digital Worlds”) and leads the realization of information tools that are more human-centric and dramatically more convenient. Visit: https://cellid.com/en

About MEGANE TOP Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: 8-6 Tenmacho, Aoi-ku, Shizuoka City, Shizuoka, Japan

Representative: Masahiro Tomizawa, President

Established: May 1980

Capital: JPY 100 million (as of March 31, 2026)

Business: Sales of eyeglasses, contact lenses, hearing aids, and related products

Number of Stores: 1,036 in Japan; 35 overseas (as of March 31, 2026)

Employees: 5,500 (as of March 31, 2026)

Corporate website: https://www.meganetop.co.jp

Megane Ichiba website: https://www.meganeichiba.jp