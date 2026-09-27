Nor’easter delays hundreds of flights, airlines waive change fees

Hundreds of flights Northeast were delayed or canceled altogether on Sunday as the nor’easter continues to bring heavy rain and high winds to the Northeast U.S.

More than 300 flights in and out of Boston were canceled on Sunday, about a quarter of the day’s schedule, while another 260 were canceled on Saturday, according to FlightAware. Hundreds of others were delayed at major New England and New York-area airports.

More than 660 LaGuardia Airport flights in New York were delayed, about 60%, on Sunday as the FAA had slowed operations there due to high wind.

Carriers will often cancel a chunk, if not most, of their schedules during severe winter storms or hurricanes to ensure planes, passengers, and crews aren’t out of place, but airlines kept most of the schedule in tact ahead of the nor’easter, and cancellations were far fewer than during other major storms.

American Airlines , United Airlines , Delta Air Lines , and JetBlue Airways said customers can change flights to a range of airports in the New York City area, Boston, and smaller New England airports without paying a change fee or fare difference if they can fly anytime before the middle of the week.

The weekend disruptions followed an equipment outage on Monday that forced carriers to cancel hundreds of flights bound for the New York area and Philadelphia.

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