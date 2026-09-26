2026 Jiefangbei International Consumption Carnival Kicks Off, Injecting New Vitality into Chongqing’s International Consumption Scene

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Chongqing Yuzhong District Media Center—On the evening of September 24, the 2026 Jiefangbei International Consumption Carnival themed “International Vibe • Fashion Trend” officially opened at Jiefangbei Pedestrian Street. The event will run through October 7, bringing together hundreds of leading domestic and international brands to roll out four themed campaigns and nearly 100 activities designed to boost consumption, supporting Chongqing’s development into an international consumption hub.



2026 Jiefangbei International Consumption Carnival

Guided by the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development, and Foreign Affairs Office of Chongqing Municipal People’s Government, and hosted by the Yuzhong District People’s Government, the carnival featured an opening performance by Bujie Dance Group. Blue Book on the High-Quality Development of Chinese Business Districts was released, and the Jiefangbei International Consumption Map was launched online to deliver one-stop dining, accommodation, sightseeing, shopping and entertainment experiences. The ELLE International Golden Street Show stood out as the highlight, with Michael Kors, ICICLE and ZHAOYI YU presenting collections integrating oriental aesthetics and global fashion. The Administrative Committee of Jiefangbei CBD signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Hearst Magazines Greater China to introduce premium fashion resources.

Three themed exhibition zones were set up on the pedestrian street from September 24 to 29, showcasing cutting-edge tech gadgets and stylish goods, with national pavilions of multiple countries featured. The Douyin Mall Stroll Festival and Chongqing Hot Lifestyle Bazaar were held to connect online and offline consumption.

Centered on the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, the carnival launched four consumption seasons with over RMB 10 million in promotional resources. Several popular IPs debuted in Chongqing, and new flagship and first-in-city stores. Major commercial complexes offered discounts, while nearly 30 evening performances including concerts and stage plays energized the nighttime economy.

As the core carrier for building Chongqing into an international consumption hub, Yuzhong District boasts robust consumption momentum. In 2025, both the GDP and total retail sales of consumer goods of Jiefangbei Business District exceeded RMB 100 billion. The first-store economy achieved remarkable results, and the appeal to overseas consumers kept rising.

Going forward, Jiefangbei will continuously pool high-end global consumption resources and improve the fashion consumption ecosystem to build a world-class central business district, supporting Chongqing’s development as an international consumption hub with global influence.

Contact:

HuYue

huyue@ichongqing.info

15178887092



2026 Jiefangbei International Consumption Carnival

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