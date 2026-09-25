Airport X-ray reveals shocking illegal stash concealed beside passenger’s Xbox

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TSA officers recently made an unexpected find inside a passenger’s checked bag after an Xbox triggered an alarm.

The unusual discovery was announced by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The incident occurred this month as a passenger was moving through the TSA line at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York City when an alarm went off.

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“The bag alarmed on an Xbox gaming system, and TSA Officer Ashley Leo, who was manning the on-screen resolution area, diverted the bag to the checked baggage resolution area, where Supervisory Transportation Security Officer (STSO) Christopher Ramos was stationed,” the TSA said in a statement.

It’s what Ramos found beside the Xbox that stood out.

As he searched through the bag, he discovered “a plastic bag containing several fake IDs next to the Xbox that prompted the alarm,” according to the TSA.

“I noticed various driver’s licenses with different dates of birth and different class types, but all with the same photograph,” Ramos said in a statement.

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“I was focused on following our screening procedures and paying close attention to anything that appeared unusual.

“When I discovered the fraudulent IDs, I knew it was important to report the situation through the proper channels.”

After involving TSA management, airport officials and Port Authority police, authorities confirmed the IDs were fraudulent and arrested the passenger moments before he was scheduled to board his flight.

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“STSO Christopher Ramos’ strict adherence to standard operating procedures, diligence and situational awareness prevented the fraudulent IDs from entering the airport’s secure area,” TSA LGA Federal Security Director John Essig said in a statement.

“Identifying fraudulent IDs is an important part of TSA’s layered security approach. It helps ensure that people entering secure areas of the airport are who they claim to be and supports the safety of the traveling public.”

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Fox News Digital reached out to TSA for further comment and details.

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The incident comes amid a string of unusual discoveries by TSA officers at airports across the country.

In Texas, TSA officers at Dallas Love Field Airport recently discovered a pocketknife concealed inside a tube of toothpaste during routine carry-on screening.

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TSA officers at Tampa International Airport in Florida discovered a 4-inch, double-edged knife concealed inside a baseball bat-shaped flashlight.

Kelly McGreal of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

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