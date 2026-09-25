Dreame Technology Opens New Flagship Store at Suntec City, Expanding Smart Living Experience in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame Technology today announced the grand opening of its fourth flagship store in Singapore, located at Suntec City, on September 26, 2026. Located at 3 Temasek Boulevard, Towers 3 & 4, Singapore, the new flagship store marks another step in Dreame’s growing retail presence in Singapore, giving consumers a dedicated space to discover, experience and interact with its latest smart home technologies.



Dreame SUNTEC CITY

Smart Solutions for Everyday Living The Suntec City flagship store brings together Dreame’s diverse range of products, spanning robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, personal care, air purifiers, kitchen appliances and massagers. The space is designed as more than a place to shop, allowing visitors to explore products in person, experience selected technologies through hands-on demonstrations and receive personalised product recommendations based on their individual needs, home environment and lifestyle.

At the heart of the new store is the X60 Ultra Extreme, Dreame’s latest flagship robot vacuum and mop. Visitors can see its advanced cleaning technologies in action, including its Dual UltraExtend Arm, which combines up to 12cm SideReach Vacuuming with 18cm MopExtend to reach closer to edges and corners. The X60 Ultra Extreme also features an 8.9cm Ultra-Slim VersaLift Body, up to 42,000Pa suction power, AI-Enhanced OmniSight System and 10cm ProLeap Obstacle Crossing, designed to navigate and clean across different home environments.

Beyond robot cleaning, the store showcases Dreame’s broader lifestyle portfolio. The FP10 Pet Air Purifier and MF10 Bladeless Fan offer solutions for indoor air care, while kitchen appliances including the SLM60 Ice Cream & Slushie & Dessert Maker and AF30 Air Fryer are designed to bring greater convenience to everyday food preparation and home gatherings. With Singapore experiencing periods of haze, air care will also be an area of focus for visitors looking to better understand indoor air quality and explore suitable solutions for their homes. The retail team can provide guidance based on individual home environments and needs, alongside demonstrations across selected product categories.

Celebrating the Grand Opening with Singapore Consumers

To celebrate the opening, Dreame will introduce a selection of special opening offers and limited-edition gifts across its product range. Highlights include a $49 Mini Hair Dryer, selected Buy More, Save More offers across beauty and massager products, and exclusive gifts available with qualifying purchases, including a Dreame Mid-Autumn Festival mooncake.



Dreame

Visitors can also take part in a special X60 Ultra Extreme soccer challenge, where the robot’s extended mop reaches out to kick a soccer ball towards a goal. The interactive activation gives visitors an engaging way to see the X60 Ultra Extreme’s MopExtend technology in action.

As a participation gift, challenge participants will receive a Dreame tote bag, while the highest scorer will receive a full set of Cristiano Ronaldo merchandise, including a limited-edition cap, tote bag, jersey and other items, together with a Dreame Mini Hair Dryer.

The grand opening also coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, a time traditionally associated with family, togetherness and gatherings at home. The new flagship store brings together Dreame’s diverse range of smart home and lifestyle products to support everyday moments, from keeping the home clean and comfortable to preparing food and enjoying personal wellness at home.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a trailblazer in smart home appliances that enhance lives through cutting-edge technology. The official distributor for Dreame Technology in Singapore is DM Dasher Pte Ltd. Stay updated by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit https://dreame.sg/.

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