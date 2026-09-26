Jackson Wang’s Original Fantasy IP “Under the Castle” Makes Its Hong Kong Debut

City’s Hottest Celebrities Pack First VIP Session of Over 1,000 Guests; Brand Teases Brand-New Comic Launch Next Year

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global music star Jackson Wang, serving as Creative Director of the original fantasy IP “Under the Castle” (UTC), has joined forces with Ocean Park’s Halloween Fest 2026 for a major cross-over collaboration. Perfectly blending dark, thrilling aesthetics with an immersive story world, the partnership delivers the high-impact Under the Castle horror experience. On 24 September, a grand VIP-exclusive event was held — marking UTC’s first landing in Hong Kong, China, following previous offline experiences in Shanghai, China, Singapore and Bangkok, Thailand. The star-studded gathering welcomed more than a thousand celebrities, popular idols, KOLs and media guests, challenging their courage and sending adrenaline levels soaring as the venue erupted in excitement.



UndertheCastle Nightmare Game Booth



UndertheCastle Drop Shop Pop Up Store

On the night, under the witness of VIPs and media, Creative Director Jackson Wang — dressed in a full set of exclusive limited-edition UTC attire — together with Co-founder Zhang Quan and other officiating guests, launched the lighting ceremony. UTC is an otherworldly experience interwoven with light and darkness. The guests of honor lifted the green crystal curse, and atmospheric green lights illuminated the entire venue, spreading from the first lamp across the UTC zone and officially opening the event.



UndertheCastle Lighting Ceremony

In addition to media guests, numerous artists and friends also attended, creating a glittering star-studded atmosphere. Among those present were Jeffrey Ngai, Feanna Wong, 903 DJ Sammy Leung, Eliza Sam, Grace Chan, COLLAR members Marf and Day, 193@ERROR, Viann, Hei Kong, BlueS, Nicolas Yeung, Matthew Lau, Mak Miu-sing and his wife Tong Yi, Torres Pit, Cheng Man, Taiwanese artists Lin Shi-ya, Pessa Sakabe, Lin Jiao-kuang, Lam Tak-shing, Boris, ANSONBEAN, Renci Yeung, WinWin Yeung, Killer, Huo Ge, Snow, Chiu Wing-yiu, KALF, Zeno Koo, Jess Lo, Meaning Wong, Hung Cho-sing, and choreographer Kenya, among others. Over a thousand VIPs explored the “Under the Castle SnapGenie Spot,” “Under the Castle Into the Mirror,” “Under the Castle Phantom Lounge,” and the “Dark Ride: Bumper Blaster,” joining various spooky characters to experience the rush of soaring adrenaline and centrifugal thrills, while also taking on the “Nightmare Game Booth” to win limited-edition themed prizes.



UndertheCastle VIP Event

Beyond the electrifying horror experiences that lit up the night, Creative Director Jackson Wang of UTC also appeared at the event and shared with the media the concept design behind this UTC Zone as well as future development plans. He revealed that a brand-new comic will officially launch next year. Popular characters PUMPKIE and SPOOKIE will continue as the main protagonists, with new characters introduced simultaneously. The overall comic style will undergo a significant transformation. The new story will break free from traditional frameworks and revolve around a highly philosophical core question: “what is happiness?” This marks an important new chapter following the rebrand of Under the Castle.

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Under the Castle Merchandise

Official website: https://underthecastle.com

Pre-sale: from 10:00 a.m., 25 September 2026

Public sale: from 10:00 a.m., 7 October 2026

Tmall and UTC Official WeChat Mini Program:

Public sale: from 10:00 a.m., 25 September

How to purchase: Search for “ UNDERTHECASTLE服饰旗舰店 ” on Tmall or the official online mini program.

Offline sales channels:

Public sale: from 7 October at the DropShop pop-up store inside the UTC zone at Ocean Park Hong Kong

(Collaboration T-shirts available exclusively at Ocean Park)

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