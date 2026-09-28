MIFF 2027 EVOLVES WITH NEW DESIGN-FOCUSED EXPERIENCES AND WIDER INTERNATIONAL REACH

Next edition responds to shifting industry needs with immersive furniture experiences, designer-manufacturer collaborations and new platforms for Malaysian design.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) is introducing new design-focused experiences and growing its pull across international markets as it returns from 1–4 March 2027 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).



Group Photo_MIFF 2027 Preview & Industry Networking

Held under the tagline “Source. Connect. Trade.”, MIFF 2027 will bring together furniture manufacturers, brands, designers, buyers and industry professionals across one fair, two venues and 17 halls. Recognised as Southeast Asia’s largest furniture trade show, MIFF is expected to welcome more than 20,000 buyers from 140 countries and regions, with Made-in-Malaysia furniture at the heart of its international offering.

The new developments were unveiled today at the MIFF 2027 Preview & Industry Networking event at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, where MIFF outlined its plans to bring more design, creativity and practical experiences into the show while strengthening links between designers, manufacturers and the wider furniture industry.

“MIFF has always been a place to do business. It is where Malaysian furniture manufacturers meet international buyers, products are discovered, and relationships are built. But we see an opportunity to make the MIFF experience more meaningful, bringing more design, creativity and inspiration into the show and creating stronger connections with the wider design ecosystem,” said Kelie Lim, General Manager, Malaysian International Furniture Fair.

One of the key features of MIFF 2027 will be Live. Work. Play., which presents furniture through real-world spatial and lifestyle contexts.

Live will feature complete residential settings showcasing Made-in-Malaysia furniture, while Work will bring office and commercial furniture to life featuring MIFF OFFICE, reflecting the changing workplace. Play will present lifestyle and décor installations at the new Muse Hall, designed to inspire personal expression.

Together, the three pillars will offer buyers and industry professionals a more practical way to evaluate products for residential, workplace, hospitality, and lifestyle applications. By presenting furniture within relevant environments, MIFF will help visitors move from product discovery to more informed sourcing decisions.

MIFF will also continue to strengthen the connection between Malaysian design talent and the country’s manufacturing capabilities through FDC CLUB – The SELECT 2.0.

Building on the programme introduced in 2025 and its first SELECT 1.0 showcase at MIFF 2026, the initiative brings emerging designers from the MIFF Furniture Design Competition (MIFF FDC) together with Malaysian furniture manufacturers to develop design concepts towards production.

At today’s preview, six manufacturer-designer pairs formalised their collaborations through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing. The signing was witnessed by Dato’ Tan Chin Huat, Founder & Chairman, MIFF; Kelie Lim, General Manager, MIFF; YBrs Ts. TGr. Farydatul Nazly Binti Mohd Zin, Deputy Director General (Development & Commercial), Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB); Mokhtar Mohd Yaacob, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Malaysian Timber Council; Dr Eric Leong, Chief Judge of MIFF FDC 2027 and Mentor of MIFF FDC CLUB; and Steve Ong, President, Muar Furniture Association (MFA).

The six manufacturer-designer collaborations are:

Teh Jian Yin , MIFF FDC 2026 third-prize winner, with VS Office Furniture (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

, MIFF FDC 2026 third-prize winner, with Ang Qiao Ning , MIFF FDC 2026 Top 10 finalist, with BSL Furniture Sdn. Bhd.

, MIFF FDC 2026 Top 10 finalist, with Jessica Antonius Roel , MIFF FDC 2026 first-prize winner, with VS Concept Furniture Sdn. Bhd.

, MIFF FDC 2026 first-prize winner, with Lim Jun Yan , MIFF FDC 2026 Top 10 finalist, with Yeu Hong Furniture Industries Sdn. Bhd.

, MIFF FDC 2026 Top 10 finalist, with Doo Jade Qi , MIFF FDC 2026 second-prize winner, with Kinheng Furniture Sdn. Bhd.

, MIFF FDC 2026 second-prize winner, with Aric Neo Yong Yea, MIFF FDC 2023 first-prize winner, with Alian Furniture Industries Sdn. Bhd.

The collaboration between Aric Neo Yong Yea and Alian Furniture Industries marks their second SELECT partnership, following SELECT 1.0, and continues the development of a furniture design showcased at MIFF 2026.

The initiative reflects a growing emphasis on design as Malaysian manufacturers respond to changing market conditions and seek new ways to create value.

“Buyers today are looking for products that respond to evolving lifestyles, sustainability, and specific market needs. By collaborating closely with designers, manufacturers can bring fresh ideas to market and develop products that are both commercially relevant and globally competitive,” said Goh Song Huang, Secretary General of Muar Furniture Association (MFA).

MIFF will continue to develop Malaysian design through MIFF FDC 2027, themed “PAW-Nexus: The Pet-Friendly Furniture Design Challenge.” The competition invites designers to rethink furniture for compact urban homes of 500–900 square feet shared with pets, with submissions closing on 1 December 2026.

Also returning for its sixth edition is xOrdinary, MIFF’s design curation platform for independent Malaysian designers, with its theme, “Design in Malaysia”. Developed in collaboration with curator Lim Bo Qiang, the open call for designers is now underway. Details and submissions are available at www.xordinary.com.my.

MIFF is endorsed by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK), Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Malaysian Timber Council (MTC), Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) and Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM).

These relationships reflect the wider ecosystem behind Malaysia’s furniture industry, bringing together manufacturers, designers, associations, government-linked organisations and international markets. They also support the continued development of Malaysian furniture capabilities and the global visibility of Made in Malaysia and Designed in Malaysia products.

Visitor registration for MIFF 2027 is now open. Admission is free for registrations made by 19 February 2027; a RM30 admission fee will apply to registrations made after this date.

Companies interested in exhibiting may contact the MIFF sales team at info@miff.com.my.

Notes to Editors

About the Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) (www.miff.com.my)

The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) is Southeast Asia’s largest export-oriented furniture trade show, showcasing one of the widest collections of Made-in-Malaysia wooden, home and office furniture. Since 1995, MIFF has served as a one-stop sourcing and business platform, connecting more than 20,000 buyers from 140 countries and regions with furniture manufacturers, brands, designers and industry professionals. Held annually in Kuala Lumpur across MITEC and WTCKL, MIFF brings the furniture industry together for business, networking and industry engagement. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets, part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the world’s largest B2B events organiser. Through its industry-focused initiatives, MIFF supports business connections, design development and the continued growth of Malaysian furniture on the global stage.

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