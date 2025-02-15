These REI Presidents’ Day deals are climbing to new heights — save up to 50% on our top picks

Arc’teryx gear isn’t cheap, but this jacket proves why it’s worth the price. This ultralight jacket is a cold-weather essential, combining 850-fill down for targeted warmth with synthetic insulation in moisture-prone areas — keeping you cozy even when wet. The trim fit easily layers under a shell, while the helmet-compatible hood and stretchy cuffs keep drafts out. Made with recycled materials and a water-resistant finish, it’s built for mountain adventures — or just braving the grocery store parking lot in February. Plus, it packs down small.

