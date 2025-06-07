This comfy floating recliner is like a ‘La-Z-Boy in the pool’ — and it’s just $29

The days may be getting a little shorter, but they’re still pushing that thermometer past 90. So if you’re one of the lucky people who can cool off at a pool or lake, it’s time to accessorize! Sure, those colorful floats and noodles are fun for the kids, but come adult swim time? Having an inflatable armchair to lounge in is the move — and we’ve got just the one. The Intex Floating Recliner is your ticket to relaxation this season, with its cushy design and (dual!) cup holders. Oh, and did we mention you can snag it for just $29 at Amazon? Let’s dive in!

With all due respect to the armchair in your living room, this inflatable recliner is what you need to be lounging in.

Swimming is fun, but sometimes you just don’t feel like getting wet. If it’s a comfortable floating sesh you’re seeking, look no further. This inflatable chaise has a puffy back and armrests, and its contoured design will make you feel like you’re relaxing in your favorite chair, perfectly suited for enjoying a good beach read. However, its best features are arguably the dual cup holders. Could there be anything more luxurious than lounging in a pool with not one, but two refreshing beverages on hand? Tell the kids to go splash somewhere else — it’s time for R&R: Water Edition!

Made of sturdy vinyl, this durable float can be used in both lakes and pools, and its strong handles will make you feel secure, even in choppy waters. (Again, kids, enough with the splashing!) There’s an included repair patch juuust in case, and at just seven pounds, it’s also tres portable, making it perfect for that weekend lake vacay. You’re sure to be the envy of every swimmer there!

The only thing you’ll be searching for during Marco Polo is this cushy pool float. (Photo: Amazon)

With over 13,000 five-star seals of approval, the Intex Floating Recliner is a bona fide hit with Amazon customers — and for good reason!

One shopper accurately described it as a “La-Z-Boy in the pool!” while another proclaimed, “This chair pool float is excellent quality! The material is durable, holds up well to frequent use, and doesn’t fade even after hours in the sun. It’s comfortable to lounge in, providing great support while floating. I’ve had mine for a while now, and it still looks and feels brand new. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a reliable and long-lasting pool float!”

“This AMAZING!” exclaimed this experienced layabout. “It’s huge. Super thick material! Used in pool. We took this on the boat and anchored, then floated for hours in the Ocean! It’s so comfortable I keep falling asleep in it!”

“One of the most comfortable pool loungers I’ve seen!” wrote this buoyant shopper. “Easy to use, very durable. The built-in cup holders allow you to have a cooling beverage while braving the mid-day heat!”

