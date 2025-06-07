Sunday, June 8, 2025
Woman rips into ‘stupid showers at hotels’ and those responsible for designing them

A thread on Reddit went viral after a woman criticized the designers, installers and others responsible for “the stupid showers at hotels,” saying she cannot step into a shower while traveling and not “be blasted by cold water that gets my head wet.”

Over 6,000 people reacted to the post to date, and nearly 1,000 comments have come in, some sharing frustrations about the hotel travel experience.

“Who designs the stupid showers at hotels?” the woman wrote in her post on social media, addressing her note to “male hotel room designers.”

She wrote, “I’m a woman. I don’t wash my hair every day. Please give me a way to turn on the shower without having to get in and be blasted by cold water that gets my head wet.

“I miss shower curtains, and now we have glass walls that don’t move.”

Shower head

“Who designs the stupid showers at hotels?” the woman wrote in her post on social media, addressing her note to “male hotel room designers.”  (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images)

She closed her post with, “Signed, A Traveler with Loyalty Status.”

In an edit, she later added, “Wow, the number of times I have been called bleeping feminist (or worse) on this post is kinda s—–. I have no problem being a feminist, thank you.”

The woman then offered more context.

“The start of this was a conversation I had with a male colleague who has opened eight hotels (under different flags), and he had never considered that not all people wash their hair every day,” she wrote.

Female Taking Shower And Washing Hair with shampoo

“He had never considered that not all people wash their hair every day,” a woman wrote in a viral social media post.  (iStock)

“We also talked about rain showerheads,” she wrote, “and [the] lack of other amenities geared toward women travelers.”

People who responded to the post shared their own ideas for improving the hotel room experience.

“I want a door on my shower.”

“Please make sure there are hooks in the bathroom,” wrote one person.

Another person wrote, “I want a shower that is fully enclosed so that I’m not cold and there isn’t water all over the floor after the shower! I also want counter space to set [up] my toiletries! Is that so hard?”

hotel bathroom with sink shown up close

“Please make sure there are hooks in the bathroom,” one person wrote. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Another commenter said, “Expensive hotel doesn’t mean great shower design.”

Another person wrote, “I want a door on my shower.”

She added, “In the long run, I am certain the money they saved [by] not putting a door on the shower is wasted in energy costs as I have to turn up the hot water during the shower.”

HOTEL ROOM with suitcase in foreground

“Expensive hotel,” wrote one person, “doesn’t mean great shower design.” (iStock)

Said another person, “Do not make me climb into the shower to turn the water on. Have the faucet on the same side as entry so we can reach in.”

And yet another person took this angle: “Hand showers in all showers, please!! Even if someone doesn’t need a full handicap room, if they have slight mobility challenges, a hand shower can be so helpful.”

