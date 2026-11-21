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Travelers whose flights were disrupted by last week’s nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop faced another headache once they finally landed. They didn’t know if their checked bags made it to their destination.

At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, for instance, hundreds of unclaimed bags remained in the terminal Monday after the Friday ground stop halted air travel across the U.S. for more than four hours, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Airport officials say excess baggage is common after widespread flight disruptions as airlines work to reunite travelers with their belongings.

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But travel experts said there are several things people can do to reduce the risk of luggage mix-ups and prepare in case it does happen, especially during the busy holiday travel season.

If your checked bag doesn’t arrive, checking an airline’s app is a smart first step, Florida-based travel advisor Whytney Rawls told Fox News Digital. She recommended downloading the apps for airlines you fly and turning on notifications so you can follow updates and contact the carrier through the app.

“It will help you keep everything organized and in order, especially if something goes wrong because they’re going to send the updates to that app,” said Rawls, founder of The Amara Escapes and an advisor with Fora Travel.

Rawls also suggested keeping baggage claim receipts and tag information handy.

Take photos of the receipts and tags, too, she said, so identifying details are easy to find if a bag goes missing.

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A luggage tracker such as an AirTag can also help travelers see where their bags are, she said.

“That is really important,” Rawls said. She suggested using one in each bag.

For those who check luggage, she said it’s wise to pack as much clothing as possible in the carry-on, using vacuum-sealed bags to save space and wearing bulky items such as boots or a jacket, even when departing from a warm-weather destination, to free up space in the bag.

“That’ll get you much more space for things that you need to travel with on the plane,” she said.

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“Get travel-size toiletries,” she added.

Taking extra precautions is especially key when connecting flights are involved, Rawls noted.

Cheryl Nelson, a Virginia-based FEMA-certified natural disaster and travel preparedness expert and founder of Prepare With Cher, recently experienced how quickly a routine trip can turn into an overnight stay.

Delayed while trying to fly from San Francisco, she missed her Atlanta connection to Norfolk by five minutes and spent the night near the airport without her checked bag.

Her luggage arrived the next morning.

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“I like to tell people to think of your carry-on as your insurance policy for a disrupted travel day,” Nelson told Fox News Digital.

“Don’t pack something in your checked bag that you absolutely need or couldn’t easily replace.”

She recommended keeping medications, glasses, valuables, electronics and chargers, basic toiletries, snacks and a change of clothes with you.

“Don’t pack something in your checked bag that you absolutely need or couldn’t easily replace,” she said.

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Before checking a suitcase, Nelson advised removing old airline tags to limit any confusion about where the bag is headed and adding a distinctive tag or ribbon to identify common-looking luggage.

She also recommended allowing extra time for connections when possible.

Tight layovers leave little margin for delays, gate changes or long taxi times, she said.

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“Travel preparedness isn’t about expecting everything to go wrong,” Nelson said.

“It’s about having a few things with you that make a stressful situation a whole lot easier when it does.”

Jessica Mekles of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

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