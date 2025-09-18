Thursday, September 18, 2025
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleThursday Night Football: How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills...
Lifestyle

Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills NFL game tonight

admin
By admin
0
5

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off tonight with a Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are 2-0 this season, while the Dolphins are 0-2. Unsurprisingly, the odds heavily favor Buffalo over Miami as they head into tonight’s NFL game.

The Dolphins at Bills game will stream live nationally on Amazon Prime Video tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Keep reading to find out what you need to know, plus the rest of the Week 3 NFL schedule.

Advertisement

How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game

Image for the mini product module

Date: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

Coverage start time: 7 p.m. ET

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Streaming: Prime Video

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Bills game on?

The Dolphins visit the Bills tonight, Sept. 18, for the next Thursday Night Football game this season, streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Image for the small product module

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games, including tonight’s game. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more.

A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly.

$15/month at Amazon

NFL Week 3 schedule:

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

  • Steelers vs. Patriots: 1 p.m. (CBS)

  • Rams vs. Eagles: 1 p.m. (FOX)

  • Falcons vs. Panthers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

  • Packers vs. Browns: 1 p.m. (FOX)

  • Texans vs. Jaguars: 1 p.m. (CBS)

  • Bengals vs. Vikings: 1 p.m. (CBS)

  • Jets vs. Buccaneers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

  • Colts vs. Titans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

  • Raiders vs. Commanders: 1 p.m. (FOX)

  • Broncos vs. Chargers: 4:05 p.m.(CBS)

  • Saints vs. Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

  • Cardinals vs. 49ers: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Monday, Sept. 22, 2024

Source

Previous article
Divers uncover ‘extraordinary’ military treasure tied to legendary Roman battle
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024