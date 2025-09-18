Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills NFL game tonight

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off tonight with a Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are 2-0 this season, while the Dolphins are 0-2. Unsurprisingly, the odds heavily favor Buffalo over Miami as they head into tonight’s NFL game.
The Dolphins at Bills game will stream live nationally on Amazon Prime Video tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Keep reading to find out what you need to know, plus the rest of the Week 3 NFL schedule.
How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game
Date: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
Coverage start time: 7 p.m. ET
Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT
Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
Streaming: Prime Video
What channel is the Dolphins vs. Bills game on?
The Dolphins visit the Bills tonight, Sept. 18, for the next Thursday Night Football game this season, streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games, including tonight’s game. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more.
A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly.
NFL Week 3 schedule:
All times Eastern.
Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025
Steelers vs. Patriots: 1 p.m. (CBS)
Rams vs. Eagles: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Falcons vs. Panthers: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Packers vs. Browns: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Texans vs. Jaguars: 1 p.m. (CBS)
Bengals vs. Vikings: 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jets vs. Buccaneers: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Colts vs. Titans: 1 p.m. (CBS)
Raiders vs. Commanders: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Broncos vs. Chargers: 4:05 p.m.(CBS)
Saints vs. Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Cardinals vs. 49ers: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Monday, Sept. 22, 2024