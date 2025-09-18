Thursday, September 18, 2025
Divers uncover ‘extraordinary’ military treasure tied to legendary Roman battle

A millennia-old helmet that saw ancient Rome’s first great Mediterranean war was recently unearthed in Italy.

The find was announced by the Sicilian regional government in a Sept. 5 announcement. In a translated version of the statement, officials said the helmet was found off the waters of the Aegates Islands last August.

“Among the artifacts brought to the surface, one stands out in particular: a bronze helmet of the ‘Montefortino’ type, in extraordinary condition and complete with cheek guards,” the release noted.

ELITE ROMAN FAMILY’S ANCIENT TREASURE UNEARTHED IN RUINS OF FIRE-SCORCHED DWELLING

Divers found the helmet near where the Battle of the Aegates took place in 241 B.C.

The battle, which effectively ended the First Punic War, was fought between Rome and Carthage.

Split image of Aegates Islands, Roman helmet

A bronze Montefortino-type helmet, dating to the First Punic War, was recently recovered off the Aegates Islands in Sicily. (iStock; Regione Sicilia)

Francesco Paolo Scarpinato, regional councilor for Cultural Heritage and Sicilian Identity, said the helmet is “one of the most beautiful and complete ever recovered.”

ITALIAN ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNVEIL RARE 2,600-YEAR-OLD TOMB UNTOUCHED BY LOOTERS: ‘DOORWAY TO OUR ANCESTORS’

He went on, “These discoveries not only enrich historical knowledge of the 241 B.C. battle, but also strengthen the image of our island as the guardian of a cultural heritage unique in the world.”

“We will continue to invest in the protection and promotion of this heritage, aware that it represents a fundamental cultural and identity resource for Sicily.”

Archaeologists also found 30 “heavily encrusted artifacts.” After performing CT scans, archaeologists found that the artifacts were all weapons: swords, lances and javelins.

Officials say those very weapons were used in the Battle of the Aegates.

Split image of Aegate Island, black and white cartoon of battle

The Battle of the Aegates — a 19th-century depiction of the battle is seen at left — marked a turning point in Mediterranean history, securing Rome’s dominance. (Mauro Flamini/REDA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Excavators also found a bronze ram, once used to crush enemy vessels, bearing the Latin words “Servius Sulpicius, quaestor, son of Gaius, approved.” 

Gaius may have referred to Gaius Sulpicius, a consul during the First Punic War.

“It is an extraordinary achievement, the result of the combined efforts of the Superintendence of the Sea, the professionals engaged in the research, and the support of international institutions and foundations,” Scarpinato concluded.

Ancient Roman helmet

"These discoveries not only enrich historical knowledge of the 241 B.C. battle, but also strengthen the image of our island," said a Sicilian official. (Regione Sicilia)

He added, “We will continue to invest in the protection and promotion of this heritage, aware that it represents a fundamental cultural and identity resource for Sicily.”

Italy is rich with thousands of years of history – and the latest find is one of many recent archaeological discoveries in the country.

Aegates Island backdop on the water

Sicily’s Aegates Islands were the setting for the decisive naval clash that ended the First Punic War. (iStock)

In Puglia, sewer workers recently uncovered a 2,300-year-old tomb that “showed signs of ancient disturbance.”

This summer, three ancient “fairy houses” were uncovered on the Italian island of Sardinia.

