Today’s best sales: 25% off AirPods Pro, Drew Barrymore’s slow cooker and more

Last week, Amazon hosted its second Prime Day event of the year and other retailers followed with their own sale-a-paloozas. But, here’s a secret: There are still savings galore out there watiting to be snagged and we’ve dug in and found 10 of the best ones going. First up, you can save on Apple’s AirPods Pro — get them for the same price as they were on the first day of October Prime Day. You can also save on the No. 1 bestselling 50-inch Insignia Fire TV (now nearly 40% off), Drew Barrymore’s popular slow cooker (just $50!) and this extra cozy Ugg blanket up to 35% off. Check out these deals and more below, and add them to your cart before the day ends.
If you’re a loyal Apple fan, and you feel like your AirPods could use an update, The AirPods Pro 2 offer noise cancellation and a different earbud style that comes with four pairs of silicone tips for a comfier custom fit. These also have a longer battery life than the originals — up to six hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation activated, and up to 30 hours when using the charging case.
“I just got these as an upgrade from the original AirPods 2nd Gen I’ve had for six years,” said one impressed shopper. “I was completely shocked at just how powerful these AirPods Pros are. The noise cancellation was the biggest shock. I activated it for the first time at the train station with the platform near the highway with all the cars going by, and the moment I pressed it … ALL CARS GO SILENT. You don’t hear anything besides the sounds coming through the AirPods.”
This Insignia is ideal for cord-cutters since it turns streaming into a cable-like experience. And it’s a great deal — this is the lowest price it’s dropped to all year. A few highlights: Alexa is included in the remote, so instead of endlessly scrolling through the guide, you can just say, “Alexa, play Your Honor” and she’ll make your wish come true. Compare this to other TVs that come with Roku inside but lack voice assistant features out of the box. The TV also has vivid colors and exceptional high-definition picture quality, rare at this price point.
Over 10,000 customers have left a glowing five-star review at Amazon. “It’s even better than I could dream of for the price,” said one reviewer. “I was amazed at the quality of the picture. Went to F1TV for the ultimate test. Outstanding! Even better in the evening for outdoor movie time. Of course, it is not a $5K TV, but the picture and sound were way beyond what I expected for the price.”
Now is your chance to grab Drew Barrymore’s slow cooker at its lowest price ever! The Cornflower Blue is just $37. Now, this is your standard slow cooker, just a whole lot prettier. It has five pre-set functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili, and it automatically goes into warming mode when your meal is ready. Plus, it has gorgeous gold hardware, a sleek touchscreen, a stainless-steel lid rest and a removable dishwasher-safe ceramic insert you can use to serve a meal on the table. You won’t mind keeping this one out on the countertop.
“The color is gorgeous,” shared one five-star fan. “I love the additional options for meat, soup and chili. It has a timer of up to 24 hours when placed on high, low or warm. The added lid holder is nice and it has a spot to wrap the cable when not in use. The large capacity is great.”
Amazon shoppers like to say “this pan is magic!” The top-seller is equipped to sauté, fry, sear and more with chef-level ease. It’s made with commercial-grade, heavy-gauge aluminum and topped with a PFOA-free nonstick coating, so it heats up fast, distributes heat evenly and your food won’t get stuck to it. Yahoo editors tried it this year and we named it our best nonstick pan of 2024.
“I’ve used probably 20 nonstick frypans over the years. Most are great for a couple weeks, some for a couple months, a very few for more than a year,” explained one home cook. “The Tramontina is in a class by itself. Not only is it dirt cheap in comparison, the coating lasts almost forever (measured in pan years). I just replaced one that worked well for four years. The one before that stayed nonstick for five years.”
Clean your floors fast with zero effort using this robovac, now over half off at Walmart. Connect it to an app on your phone and program it to clean when you’re not even home so you can come back to sparkling clean hardwood floors, tile or carpet. It also comes with a handy remote to control it while you’re home.
More than 7,900 Walmart shoppers have given it a five-star rating, too! One wrote: “It was so easy to get started. I just plugged it in the wall and set the vacuum on top of the stand. The app took minutes to connect and it was vacuuming in no time. I thought my floors were clean until I saw everything that this vacuum cleaner picked up. The entire compartment was full. It went over all of my rugs and hard surfaces without any trouble. I am truly happy about this vacuum.”
Scoop up one of Ugg’s top-selling fleece blankets for up to 35% off in select colors! It’s oversize (70 x 50 in.) so you can almost totally cover a queen-size bed or snuggle up with your sweetie on the sofa in it. While it’s extra plush — it almost looks like faux fur — this blanket is machine-washable and comes in a range of colors.
“This blanket is amazing,” said one happy reviewer. “Super soft, super warm and looks amazing on any bed. I’ve had blankets like this one that shed, are itchy and don’t keep you warm. When I bought this blanket, I felt like I finally found the perfect blanket.”
These all-natural dryer balls are made of 100% New Zealand wool to help soften your laundry and cut down on static, so you can take harsh chemical softeners and dryer sheets out of your laundry room for good. When you toss a few into your dryer, they help break up any heavy clothes, towels or sheets so they can dry properly. The wool can also suck out the water and condensation from inside your dryer and improve the airflow, helping cut down on total drying time (and energy bills!)
“First-time customer trying these wool dryer balls. Sooo glad I bought them!” gushed a convert. “They work. Clothes come out wrinkle-free, mostly, and soft. Huge plus: no more artificial smelly softener infiltrating my clothing and linens. Highly recommend!”
These earbuds may not rival AirPods in terms of noise-cancelling power or call quality, but they still sound great and promise even better battery life. Our editors recently named them one of the best products we’ve tested. In said testing, we found that they fit snugly and comfortably with the medium-sized ear tips and hooks that came installed. (Other sizes are included for those with larger or smaller ears.)
“I really like the controls on these. Skipping songs is easy, turning them up and down is easy, and so is charging. I bought like three different kinds to find the best cheap ones and theses were the clear winner,” agreed one Amazon shopper.
This straightening brush may just turn a bad hair day into a good one. Its ionic generator helps smooth out hair and adds shine, while its brush detangles and straightens. Choose from six heat settings and temperatures ranging from 270°F to 450°F, ideal for customizing your styling to your hair type. The built-in LED screen shows exactly what temperature you’re working with at any given moment, and there’s no worries about leaving the house with your brush still on — this smart cookie has a 60-minute auto-shut-off feature.
“Wow! Straight hair without the damage,” marveled one reviewer. “This brush is amazing. One pass and my bedhead hair is smooth and sleek. Especially love that it doesn’t damage my hair like my flat iron and I can use it on a low temp and still get great results.”
Whether you live in a small space or you just have a lot of stuff, adding storage under your bed is a good way to hide away seasonal items, blankets, shoes — anything! Wayfair’s under-bed storage bags are a good size and they’re flexible, so you can smoosh them under there pretty easily. Plus, they’re nearly 40% off right now.
“Great looking and functional bags for organizing surplus clothes under the bed. The translucent top makes it easy to see what you’ve stored, the denim fabric is rugged, and the bags are more spacious than you would expect,” said one Wayfair shopper.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.