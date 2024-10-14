Today’s best sales: 25% off AirPods Pro, Drew Barrymore’s slow cooker and more

If you’re a loyal Apple fan, and you feel like your AirPods could use an update, The AirPods Pro 2 offer noise cancellation and a different earbud style that comes with four pairs of silicone tips for a comfier custom fit. These also have a longer battery life than the originals — up to six hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation activated, and up to 30 hours when using the charging case.

“I just got these as an upgrade from the original AirPods 2nd Gen I’ve had for six years,” said one impressed shopper. “I was completely shocked at just how powerful these AirPods Pros are. The noise cancellation was the biggest shock. I activated it for the first time at the train station with the platform near the highway with all the cars going by, and the moment I pressed it … ALL CARS GO SILENT. You don’t hear anything besides the sounds coming through the AirPods.”