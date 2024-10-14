Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Today’s best sales: 40% off a Fire TV, Bissell’s Little Green for $98 and more

Nvidia, the AI chipmaker, just hit another record high

Nvidia shares hit a record high on Monday, closing at $138.07 as Wall Street anticipates earnings updates from Microsoft, Meta, Google and Amazon on their AI infrastructure spending. The stock’s climb has been stupefying — surging nearly 180% this year, following a rapid climb last year; it’s also a reflection of Nvidia’s renowned stronghold on the AI chip market, 70% to 95% of which is controlled by the outfit, per estimates by Mizuho Securities. Indeed, with a market cap of $3.4 trillion, Nvidia is now the second-most valuable U.S. company, behind only Apple.

