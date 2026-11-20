KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Chua Yee Ling, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Selangor, is representing the state at Seatrade Cruise Asia 2026, the region’s leading cruise industry conference held at Waldorf Astoria, Kuala Lumpur from 16 to 17 November 2026. The event brings together international cruise lines, destination leaders, tourism stakeholders and industry experts to discuss the future of cruise tourism in Asia under the theme, “A New Era of Opportunity”.



(From left) Ahmad Nazri Tashriq Rahmat, Corporate Communications Manager, Tourism Selangor; Harith Hadziq Shaik Mohd Sheriff, Assistant Manager, Events and Focus Tourism, Tourism Selangor; Frankie Lee Chee Lih, Executive General Manager, Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang; Chua Yee Ling, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tourism Selangor; Khuzaimah Jamaluddin, Promotion Manager, Tourism Selangor; Mohamad Faroul Mustaffa Ngadamin, Manager, Events and Focus Tourism, Tourism Selangor; and Sheikh Zulhelmi bin Sheikh Zuljallaly, Policy Advisory Officer, Office of the Selangor State Executive Councillor for Local Government and Tourism, during Seatrade Cruise Asia.

As one of the key speakers in the conference session titled “Malaysia’s Cruise Opportunity: What Will It Take to Grow?”, Chua Yee Ling joins industry leaders from Royal Caribbean International, Destination Asia, Penang Global Tourism and the Destination Asia Malaysia to discuss strategies for strengthening Malaysia’s position in the regional cruise sector.

The participation underscores Tourism Selangor’s commitment to positioning Selangor as more than just a cruise gateway, but as a destination in its own right. Through its strategic location, strong connectivity via Port Klang and KLIA, and a diverse portfolio of tourism experiences, Selangor is uniquely positioned to capture greater value from the growing cruise market.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Chua Yee Ling highlighted that the future of cruise tourism extends beyond passenger arrivals. “The opportunity for Selangor is not simply attracting cruise ships, but creating compelling reasons for travellers to stay longer and experience more of what the state has to offer. From the rich heritage of Klang and its vibrant culinary scene to the internationally recognised Pulau Ketam, and the unique landscapes of the Gombak-Hulu Langat Geopark, Selangor offers a diverse range of experiences within easy reach of Port Klang.”

At Seatrade Cruise Asia 2026, Tourism Selangor is actively engaging with international cruise operators, destination planners, travel trade partners and tourism stakeholders to explore new collaborations, promote pre- and post-cruise experiences, and strengthen Selangor’s visibility within global cruise itineraries. The conference programme includes discussions on cruise deployment trends, source markets, destination development, economic impact and opportunities to enhance visitor value beyond passenger numbers.

A key focus for Selangor is developing cruise-and-stay opportunities that encourage visitors to extend their journey before or after embarking on a cruise. By connecting attractions, accommodations, transportation providers and cruise operators, the state aims to create seamless visitor experiences that generate greater economic benefits for local communities, businesses and tourism operators.

Through initiatives such as SAIL Selangor, Tourism Selangor continues to showcase authentic local experiences that highlight Klang’s heritage, culture and food offerings while encouraging cruise visitors to discover more of the state.

Tourism Selangor’s participation at Seatrade Cruise Asia 2026 reflects the state’s broader ambition of positioning Selangor as a premier cruise tourism destination in Southeast Asia, where visitors choose not only to arrive, but to stay, explore and return.

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