First 100 S10 orders include a complimentary extra battery; S10 Pro now shipping in the U.S.

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ACEMATE today announced Black Friday offers on its S10 and S10 Pro AI-powered tennis robots, with savings of up to US$700 off MSRP through November 30, 2026. The first 100 S10 orders will also include a complimentary extra battery valued at US$99.

Designed for solo tennis practice, both models track incoming shots, move across the court, and catch and return the ball to keep rallies going. Players can practice rallies and targeted drills, then review their training data and AI analysis in the ACEMATE app. The S10 Pro, introduced at IFA 2026, is now on sale and shipping in the United States, with European shipments expected to begin in late November.



ACEMATE Black Friday 2026

Black Friday Pricing

During Black Friday, the S10 is available at new all-time-low prices of US$1,799 / €1,799 / £1,799 / CAD$2,399 / AUD$2,799, with the USD price reflecting a US$700 reduction from MSRP. The first 100 S10 orders will also include a free extra battery valued at US$99.

The S10 Pro is priced at US$2,499 / €2,499 / £2,499 / CAD$3,359 / AUD$3,863, with the USD price reflecting a US$500 reduction from MSRP.

ACEMATE‘s official website is also hosting a Black Friday spin-to-win event. Subscribe and take a spin for a chance to win a discount code for up to US$200 off either model, offering a more affordable start to AI tennis training.

Two Models. Built for Your Game.

The S10 and S10 Pro offer five training modes: Rally, Drill, Serve, Ball Machine and Battle. Alongside on-court practice, the ACEMATE app provides training data, AI analysis and follow-up recommendations to help players review their sessions.

For players seeking higher-intensity practice, the S10 Pro features ACE+ SHOT™ Tech, an upgraded launch system delivering ball speeds of up to 75 mph (120 km/h) and horizontal launch coverage of up to 180 degrees. These capabilities give players more options for varying the pace and direction of their training.

Continuous Updates. Continuous Improvement.

ACEMATE is committed to helping players get more from every training session. ACEMATE app version 2.4.0 now offers real-time AI Coach, alongside AI Highlights and a dedicated padel court setting.

Get real-time guidance as you train

AI Coach combines movement analysis from the phone camera with shot data from the robot to provide real-time voice guidance through Bluetooth earphones. The feature recommends drills based on the player’s level and training goals, and adjusts the robot’s ball speed, feed interval, placement and drill difficulty based on performance.

Create and share highlight videos with shot data

AI Highlights helps players turn phone-recorded practice footage into highlight videos with shot data. AI identifies shots in the footage and matches them with data from the tennis robot. Players then select the clips and visual effects they want to include, creating videos they can save, review and share.

Select a court setting for padel practice

For players interested in padel, the update adds a dedicated court setting in the ACEMATE app. Players can select this setting to access padel training options.

Explore both tennis robots and shop the Black Friday offers, available through November 30, 2026, at ACEMATE’s official website.

About ACEMATE

ACEMATE develops AI-powered tennis robots for players, coaches, and clubs, offering human-like rallies, targeted drills, and performance feedback. The brand is backed by Hong Kong-listed robotics company OneRobotics (HKG: 6600). In 2026, ACEMATE became the exclusive designated tennis training robot supplier for the China Open. Its debut product, the S10, was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025, won Best in IFA Next at the 2025 IFA Innovation Awards, and received a 2025 ISPO Award.

For more information, visit ACEMATE’s official website or follow ACEMATE on X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Discord.

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