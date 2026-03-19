Transportation Sec. Duffy on TSA exodus: Small airports could begin to shut down

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of DHS shutdown, impact of TSA staffing shortages on air travel, and more.
09:36
Thu, Mar 19 20269:11 AM EDT
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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of DHS shutdown, impact of TSA staffing shortages on air travel, and more.
09:36
Thu, Mar 19 20269:11 AM EDT
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