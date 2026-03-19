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Transportation Sec. Duffy on TSA exodus: Small airports could begin to shut down

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of DHS shutdown, impact of TSA staffing shortages on air travel, and more.

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Thu, Mar 19 20269:11 AM EDT

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