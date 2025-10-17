Travel Portland pushes more tourism, calling anti-ICE protests ‘typically peaceful’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travel Portland updated its “Safety in Portland” page this week, insisting that recent comments by President Donald Trump are “not true” while touting the city’s safety in an effort to encourage more travelers.

“The recent comments by President Trump regarding Portland are not true and do not reflect what visitors to our city should expect to experience,” the group says on its website.

Travel Portland noted that the ICE facility in the city is “located in an isolated area” two miles away from downtown and major attractions.

“Portlanders have long exercised their free speech rights, and some have gravitated to the federal ICE facility in South Portland to protest the agency’s tactics,” the website says.

Anti-ICE protests began in June, as Fox News Digital has reported. Seven people have been arrested so far this month for charges that include disorderly conduct, harassment and assault.

Travel Portland, however, stated that demonstrations have been “relatively small and typically peaceful.”

“Portland is a safe place to visit, and as in any major city, it’s a good idea to take care when exploring,” the group added.

A Travel Portland spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “The page speaks for itself and is intended to address potential safety concerns and perceptions visitors to the city may have. Aside from that, Travel Portland does not have further comment beyond what is stated on the page.”

“As in any major city, it’s a good idea to take care when exploring.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House. A spokesperson said Friday, “This summer, rioters in Portland have been charged for crimes, including arson and assaulting police officers — this isn’t a peaceful protest that’s under control, as many on the left have claimed. It’s radical violence.”

The spokesperson added, “Last month, Antifa militants brought a guillotine to the ICE facility in Portland. President Trump is taking lawful action to protect federal law enforcement officers and address the out-of-control violence that local residents have complained about and that Democrat leaders have failed to stop.”

The Major Cities Chiefs Association says that last year’s data indicated homicide, rape and robberies were down, and that aggravated assault rose.

“While violent crime is down, it is still at historic highs,” the Portland Police Bureau also wrote in its “Crime Reduction Plan” posted in January.

Travel Portland is a “private not-for-profit” organization, but it is “primarily funded” by taxpayers through local lodging taxes, according to the group’s website.

Portland taxes tourists a 13% fee each night they stay in either a hotel or a short-term rental.

Of the collected tax, “1% goes to Travel Portland, the region’s leading tourism organization, to promote Portland,” while “1.5% goes to the Oregon Tourism Commission to fund Travel Oregon,” says the city’s government site.

The Portland Tourism Improvement District also collects a 2% tax on travelers per night, making up 42% of Travel Portland’s funding.

The “Safety in Portland” page lists various resources and tips for visitors.

“Safe and efficient” public transportation is highlighted, noting that the city’s TriMet bus system has a safety response team on the ground. It also says it has “customer safety supervisors” ready to “de-escalate conflicts.”

In Sept. 2023, the city created a hotel security district covering two hospitality zones.

The areas have increased daily safety patrols between 3 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

“The Convention District Safe Connect Program also ensures a consistent presence of public safety coordinators seven days a week, with additional personnel for specific events,” Travel Portland adds.

The page also warns of wildfires during prolonged droughts or extreme heatwaves. It advises winter travelers to expect business closures during snowy conditions.

Over 12 million local, domestic and international travelers visited Portland in 2024, according to the “The Economic Impact of Travel – Portland, Oregon” report.

Under Portland’s sanctuary policy, city employees — including police officers — do not enforce federal immigration law. Oregon has a statewide sanctuary law that likewise bars state and local law enforcement from participating in immigration enforcement without a warrant.

President Trump has called Portland “war-ravaged” and claimed federal facilities, including ICE sites, are “under siege” by Antifa and “other domestic terrorists.” The ICE facility in Portland has become a major flashpoint for Trump’s clampdown on illegal immigration.

Left-wing protesters and agitators have descended on the facility several times.

Michael Dorgan of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

