Where Tech Meets Soul: CASEKOO Debuts ‘Tribute to Artists’ Series at West Bund Museum Art Store

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CASEKOO, the innovative tech accessories brand, announced its debut at the West Bund Museum Art Store with the launch of the “Tribute to Artists” series in Shanghai, China. This exclusive collection marks a strategic entry into the art world, positioning CASEKOO not merely as a gadget brand, but as an active participant in the cultural conversation.



CASEKOO Debuts at the West Bund Museum Art Store

A Dialogue Between Tech and Art

The collection showcases three exquisite cases featuring reimagined portraits of legendary artists—Vincent van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, and Salvador Dalí—each brought to life through CASEKOO’s distinctive aesthetic vision. More than static tributes, these designs are dynamic reinterpretations that embody CASEKOO’s signature craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and deep emotional resonance.

The dialogue deepens with a fourth design, a collaboration with acclaimed artist Leah Han, which offers a poignant meditation on feminine resilience. Her work portrays a female figure protected by a jellyfish-shaped helmet, creating a visual metaphor for the balance between inner softness and external reality. Inside, floating jellyfish and flowers symbolize pure, blossoming emotion, while external abstract triangles represent societal pressures. The inclusion of moons as weeping eyes adds a layer of poetic vulnerability, resulting in a design that celebrates strength through sensitivity, all rendered with a restrained and powerful beauty.

A Long-term Commitment

The entire Tribute to Artists series is the embodiment of CASEKOO’s philosophy: a long-term vision for masterful craft over short-lived trends. This means consciously forgoing the pursuit of “viral hits” in favor of an uncompromising mastery of materials and finishes. It is this rigorous approach that transforms each case from a simple accessory into a lasting object of integrity. More profoundly, the brand moves beyond superficial prints by cultivating authentic collaborations with admired artists. CASEKOO views these partnerships as the very soul of its work, resulting in creations that are not only beautiful but intentional, warm, and deeply resonant.

About CASEKOO

CASEKOO promises to make more than a case. It is dedicated to designing and producing high-quality, artist-driven tech accessories that merge function, durability, and aesthetic innovation. By collaborating with visionary creators around the world, the brand brings unique and meaningful designs to global audiences.

