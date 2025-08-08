Traveler treated for injuries after acrylic glass on cruise ship water slide breaks

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An individual was treated for injuries in connection with an incident involving acrylic glass breaking off of a water slide, a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson indicated in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide. The guest is being treated for his injuries,” the statement noted.

AMUSEMENT PARK RIDE SNAPS AT SAUDI ARABIA PARK, WITH 23 REPORTED INJURED

“The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation,” the statement added.

Video footage, apparently of the aftermath, shows water gushing out of the slide.

GIRL ON DISNEY CRUISE FELL THROUGH PORTHOLE AS DAD JUMPED TO SAVE HER IN 20-MINUTE FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL: POLICE

The incident occurred aboard the Icon of the Seas ship on August 7, and the person injured in the episode is in stable condition, Fox News Digital has been informed.

‘POOP CRUISE’ DOCUMENTARY EXPOSES 2013 SHIP NIGHTMARE FEATURING CHAOS, GROSS CONDITIONS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The enormous cruise ship has multiple water slides on board.

Source