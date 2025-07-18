Travelers to the US must pay a new $250 ‘visa integrity fee’ — What to know

Visitors to the United States will soon need to pay a “visa integrity fee,” according to a provision of President Donald Trump administration’s recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The fee applies to all visitors who need non-immigrant visas to enter, and cannot be waived.

However travelers may also be able to get the fees reimbursed, according to the provision.

Details about the new requirement are scant, which has resulted in “significant challenges and unanswered questions regarding implementation,” a spokesperson from the U.S. Travel Association told CNBC Travel.

However, here is what is known thus far.

How much is the fee?

The fee will be at least $250 during the U.S. fiscal year 2025, which runs from Oct. 1, 2024 to Sept. 30, 2025. However, the Secretary of Homeland Security is free to set the fee higher, according to the provision.

Thereafter, the visa integrity fee will be adjusted for inflation.

Who must pay the new fee?

The “visa integrity fee” applies to all visitors who need non-immigrant visas, which includes tourists, business travelers and international students.

When is the fee paid?

The fee is paid when the visa is issued, according to the provision. Thus, visitors whose visa requests are denied will not be charged.

Does the fee replace other visa fees?

No, the provision states that the new fee is “in addition to” other fees, including regular visa fees.

“For example, an H-1B worker already paying a $205 application fee may now expect to pay a total of $455 once this fee is in place,” Steven A. Brown, a partner at the Houston-based immigration law firm Reddy Neumann Brown PC, wrote in a post on his firm’s website.

Additionally, the fee must be paid on top of a “Form I-94 fee,” which the One Big Beautiful Bill Act increased from $6 to $24. That fee must be paid by anyone who is required to submit a Form 1-94 arrival and departure record, which applies to most travelers.

How can travelers get reimbursed?

To get their money back, visa holders must comply with the conditions of the visa, which includes “not accept[ing] unauthorized employment,” and not overstay the visa validity date by more than five days, according to the provision.

Reimbursements will be made after the travel visa expires, it says.