More than 1,600 Yahoo readers bought these $24 earbuds this week — here’s why

I have mixed feelings about wearing headphones during a workout. I love running or biking with a good podcast or playlist to accompany me, but I also like staying aware of my surroundings, especially when I’m cycling or jogging on the road. That’s where open-ear headphones come in. They let you hear your music better than bone-conduction models without cutting you off from the outside world (as, unfortunately, my beloved noise-cancelling AirPods Pros do). As for getting ahold of a pair: Open-air phones can run anywhere from a few bucks to a few hundred bucks. But if you look hard enough, you’ll find a gem — something that has no business being as good as it is for the price. Something like the Baseus Bass BC1.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Even at $40, which is the MSRP of these headphones, you’d be getting a good deal. But at just $24, thanks to an on-page coupon and promo code, they’re a steal.

Why do I need these? 🤔

Whether you run, walk or cycle in the city, suburbs or heck, even out in the country, it’s important to remain aware of your surroundings. While it is the responsibility of cars to let you have the right of way as a pedestrian or to steer clear of a cyclist, we know all too well that that doesn’t always happen, and it isn’t the car that usually pays the price.

With a clip-on open-ring design, these earbuds rest comfortably outside your ear canal, making them a great pick for anyone who wears glasses, earrings or just hates the pressure of in-ear buds. Despite their lightweight build, they stay put, thanks to a tri-curve ergonomic clip, and their 12mm drivers actually deliver solid sound with clear highs and decent bass (thanks to a little AI boost). Add in IP55 water resistance, physical button controls (no awkward tapping mid-run) and four mics for clearer calls, and you’ve got an everyday pair of earbuds that work harder than they should for the money.

There is a caveat, though, according to Yahoo’s tech guru Rick Broida, who has tested his fair share of these ‘buds: “Just remember that most of these things don’t block outside noise, meaning they’re not ideally suited to a noisy gym or coffee shop, and definitely not to airplanes. If you want that capability, check our roundup of the best wireless earbuds (all of which offer robust ANC). Also, the nature of open-ear technology means you’re going to sacrifice a bit of sound quality; these don’t quite rival the aforementioned earbuds or the best noise-cancelling headphones.”

You can rock out and still stay aware out there (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

These earbuds are a recent release, but they’ve already amassed over 100 five-star reviews, and with over 7,000 of these sold in the past month, the accolades have only just begun.

“Very comfortable on the ear, great controls, the sound is quite pleasant, they look cool, and they absolutely won’t fall off during a workout,” summed up one shopper. “They’re weightless, don’t block your ears, so you can still hear what’s going on around you, which is both an advantage and a disadvantage. For workouts and active use, they’re ideal.”

Those with sensitive ears, rejoice, proclaimed another five-star fan: “With other headphones, I used to struggle a lot because they irritated the inside of my ears, and for that reason, I couldn’t wear them for long periods. These really impressed me — they’re comfortable, I can wear them all day without discomfort, and the sound is great while still allowing me to hear what’s happening around me. They also connect quickly and easily to all my devices.”

“The fit is slim and doesn’t stand out, the design is sleek and stays fairly flat to the ear,” wrote another rave reviewer. “So far, it looks good and seems a good quality build! Bluetooth setup was simple and quick to connect to my Pixel 9 Pro! The sound packs quite a thump for not shoving it inside my ear canal.”

Cons 👎

“Reasonably comfortable and pretty decent sound,” said this meh-sured appraisal. “Highs are a little tinny with the stock setting but sound warms up with the jazz profile. App is okay, nothing special. We’ll see how long the battery lasts but they were a good buy for sure.”

This four-star customer had just one gripe: “App leaves a lot to be desired; at least it tells you the percent of power [left] before you need to charge. I wish it would tell you how much the case is charged and progress while charging.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

