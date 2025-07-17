Château Galoupet unveils an exceptional brand home and launches its latest cuvée

PARIS, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In July 2025, Château Galoupet, a historic Cru Classé within the prestigious Côtes-de-Provence designation and owned by Moët Hennessy, the wine and spirits division of LVMH, is unveiling a new space for the public. This addition serves as a natural extension to its vineyard, enhancing the estate’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and biodiversity. Visitors can now immerse themselves in the Provençal lifestyle and explore Galoupet’s exceptional organic rosé wines

Elevating the wine experience

This opening up to the public marks the latest step in the history of Château Galoupet, following the recent launch of G de Galoupet, an organic rosé available that encapsulates every aspect of the Maison’s commitment to exacting, sustainable winegrowing. This first vintage captures Provence’s soil at its finest in a groundbreaking design—and one of the world’s lightest bottles (weighing 300 grams instead of the average 500 grams) made with 85% recycled glass. It captures the quintessence of the 2024 harvest and strikes the perfect balance between freshness, fruitiness, and delicacy.

In addition to mitigating its carbon footprint, Galoupet is recognized for its sustainable practices, including the establishment of ecological corridors and the creation of a favorable environment for the region’s native fauna. The plot-by-plot vinification strategy reveals the unique expression of each terroir, in the heart of a protected ecosystem along the Mediterranean. This certified organic agriculture approach is based on actions that protect soils, natural cycles, and the living world. Strict management of water resources through regenerative hydrology and sustainable irrigation methods reflects a determination to reconcile wine-making know-how and environmental responsibility.

An immersion between land and sea, with experiences to enjoy on the spot

Today, Château Galoupet imagines its new brand home as an opportunity for the public to discover the riches of its Mediterranean terroir. “What we most strive for is creating a memorable experience for our visitors, nestled in the heart of nature,” commented Nadine Fau, Managing Director. The estate offers an immersion between land and sea, encapsulating the Provençal art of living. The architecture and design blend authenticity, modernity, and eco-responsibility. Galoupet’s teams carried out meticulous research to encourage reuse and upcycling in its decorative elements. Contemporary brands perfected the overall décor along with local artists selected for their affinity with Galoupet’s regional roots and ethical approach.

With a comprehensive offering that includes tastings, guided visits, and light catering, as of July 2025, Château Galoupet welcomes individuals and groups eager to learn or build on their existing knowledge. An immersion in the richness of Provence’s terroir, and a new way to absorb the Maison’s know-how and its commitments.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Address: Château Galoupet, Route Nationale 98, 83250 La Londe-les-Maures, FRANCE

Open from Tuesdays to Saturdays (11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Reservation by phone (+33 4 94 66 40 07) or by email (contact@galoupet.com)



