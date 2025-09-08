Trip.com Launches Free Layover Tours in Hong Kong, Turning Transits into Adventures for International Travellers

Six curated half-day itineraries — three free, three premium — designed for passengers with layovers of seven hours or more

Available via the Trip.com app, website, or on-site, with English-speaking guides and hassle-free transfers

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com, a leading global online travel service provider, has announced the launch of its brand-new “Free Layover Tour Service“ at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), designed to transform long layovers into immersive cultural experiences.

Following the success of its Shanghai Express and Beijing Express free layover tours, this new programme offers six curated half-day itineraries — three free and three premium, all including guided transport and expert English-speaking guides. The service is available to all international travellers (not limited to Trip.com customers) transiting through HKIA with layovers of seven hours or more. Bookings can be made for free via the Trip.com app, official website, or on-site registration at the airport.



At the launch, Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Trip.com Group, says: “We believe the future of travel lies not only in reaching destinations, but in transforming every moment into a unique and memorable experience. By reimagining every point in the journey as an opportunity, we are opening new ways to inspire travellers, empower destinations, and set a new standard for how the global travel ecosystem fosters connection and drives growth.”

Mrs Vivian Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), adds: “We are delighted to introduce the new free local tour service for transfer passengers at HKIA to turn transit time into cultural exploration opportunities. With the support from Trip.com, we look forward to presenting Hong Kong’s unique beauty to travellers from around the world and promoting tourism, through which we aim to attract more passengers to transfer at Hong Kong and strengthen HKIA’s position as a premier international aviation hub.”

Six Curated Routes, Three Free Tours Now Open for Registration

Designed to showcase the beauty of Hong Kong and maximise transit time, the layover service offers itineraries curated from Trip.Best rankings, powered by an AI analysis of real traveller reviews, ratings, and booking data. Three free tours highlight cityscapes, natural beauty, and local heritage, while three premium paid itineraries offer deeper exploration into iconic areas such as Lantau Island, Victoria Peak, and Tai O fishing village.

Three Free Itineraries

Tour Name Time Dates & Frequency Highlights Serenity & Stories: A Harmony Journey 09:00 – 13:00 December: Daily

departures Ideal for families – Visit Inspiration

Lake near Disneyland and Ma Wan

Village for a peaceful blend of nature

and history. Heritage and Local Lifestyle Citywalk 12:00 – 16:00 From 5 Sep: Daily

departures Explore the Pei Ho Street Market in

Sham Shui Po and visits the iconic

Wong Tai Sin Temple. Victoria & West Kowloon Waterfront Journey 17:30 – 21:30 From 5 Sep: Daily

departures Tour the West Kowloon Cultural

District and Avenue of Stars,

enjoying the fusion of cinematic

heritage and harbour night views.

Three Premium Itineraries (advance booking required by 12:00 noon the day before; minimum 6 participants):



Tour Name Time Dates Highlights Lantau Island Half-Day Tour 10:00 – 15:00 From 5 Sep: Daily departures Ride the award-winning Ngong

Ping 360 cable car, visit the Big

Buddha, Ngong Ping Village, and

Wisdom Path. The Peak Half-Day Tour 14:00 – 20:00 From 5 Sep: Daily departures Explore colonial architecture at

Stanley Police Station and Murray

House, then ascend Victoria Peak

via the Peak Tram. Tai O Water Village Tour 10:00 – 15:00 From 5 Sep: Daily departures Discover century-old stilt houses

and the charm of Hong Kong’s

traditional fishing village.

Registration Made Easy

Travellers can select an itinerary that best fits their arrival time and layover duration. Bookings can be made via the Trip.com app, official website, or in person at HKIA’s transit counters (E134 and E135) or Trip.com Travel Services Counters (A03 & A04) in Arrival Hall A — the latter also serving as the designated assembly point for the tours.

To enhance the travel experience, Trip.com has also set up a dedicated consultation and booking counter at HKIA, offering one-stop services including day tours, transport arrangements, accommodation, attraction tickets, eSIM cards, and other popular travel essentials. Visitors can also collect an exclusive welcome gift pack upon arrival.

After clearing immigration, participants meet their guide at the designated Trip.com counter. Each tour lasts approximately four hours, accommodates up to 20 guests, and includes airport transfers. At the end of the tour, participants receive a fast-track pass to re-enter the restricted area, ensuring a seamless connection with onward flights.

Carefully timed to coincide with peak transit hours, these tours are designed to help travellers make the most of their layover in Hong Kong. With hassle-free transport, expert English-speaking guides, and every detail arranged by Trip.com, passengers can simply relax and enjoy the vibrant sights of the city. Best of all, the experience is completely free — no planning, no stress, and no hidden costs.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 600 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com‘s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

