Trip.com Strengthens Southeast Asia Footprint with Strategic Partnerships in Vietnam and Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading international travel service provider Trip.com has announced two new strategic partnerships aimed at expanding its Attractions & Tours business across Southeast Asia. It has signed agreements with Vietnam’s premier entertainment brand, Sun World Holding, and Singapore-based DreamUs International Holdings, operator of popular family attractions including the newly-revamped SuperPark Singapore.

These collaborations underscore Trip.com Group’s commitment to enhancing user experiences through curated, high-quality travel products and to supporting partners in digital transformation and global outreach.

Strengthening Regional Presence Through Key Partnerships

In Vietnam, Trip.com entered into a strategic partnership with Sun World Holding, a flagship brand under Sun Group. The signing took place on the sidelines of Trip.com Group’s Envision 2025 Global Conference in Shanghai. Through this collaboration, Trip.com will distribute Sun World’s attraction tickets across domestic and international markets, with a focus on key inbound regions such as South Korea, China, Thailand, and Singapore. The partnership will also support joint marketing initiatives to promote iconic destinations like Phu Quoc, Da Nang, and Sa Pa.



(L-R) Mr Chase Liu, General Manager of Attractions & Tours, Trip.com Group; and Ms Christine Tran, Deputy CEO, Sun World Holding

“Vietnam is a key market for Trip.com as we continue to grow internationally, and we are delighted to embark on a new phase of our cooperation with Sun World Holding to strengthen our offerings in this wonderful country,” said Mr Chase Liu, General Manager of Attractions & Tours, Trip.com Group. “Together, we aim to promote Vietnam as a premier travel destination and deliver unforgettable experiences to our users worldwide.”

Ms Christine Tran, Deputy CEO of Sun World Holding, added: “We are honoured to establish a strategic partnership with Trip.com, one of the leading online travel platforms in the region and the world. With Trip.com’s influence, we hope not only to enhance service quality for our customers through technological solutions and optimised distribution systems to Sun World parks but also to strengthen the presence of Sun Hospitality & Entertainment’s ecosystem in key international markets, especially in Asia.”



Golden Bridge at Sun World Ba Na Hills

In Singapore, Trip.com signed an exclusive ticket distribution agreement with DreamUs International Holdings, the operator of SuperPark Singapore, Pororo Park Singapore, and Tayo Station. Under this agreement, Trip.com will serve as the exclusive authorised third-party distributor for tickets to these attractions, streamlining inventory management and improving access for regional audiences. While DreamUs will continue to operate its direct-to-consumer sales through its official website and on-site counters, all other online platforms and resellers must now source their ticket inventory exclusively via Trip.com or its designated partners.



SuperPark Singapore

“This partnership strengthens Trip.com’s leadership in the attractions and experiences space,” added Mr Liu. “We’re proud to support DreamUs in expanding their audience reach while consolidating distribution through our ecosystem.”

Ms Carolyn Chia, General Manager of DreamUs International Holdings, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with Trip.com as our exclusive distribution gateway. This partnership allows us to consolidate supply management while reaching new customer segments, both locally and regionally.”

Continued Growth in Southeast Asia

These partnerships reflect Trip.com’s ongoing investment in Southeast Asia’s travel ecosystem. Through innovative collaborations with trusted local brands, the Group continues to expand its one-stop platform capabilities, offering travellers enhanced access to regional experiences and ensuring partners benefit from scalable digital distribution.

Trip.com’s Attractions & Tours business in Southeast Asia has expanded rapidly, doubling (over 110% increase) its year-on-year GMV growth last year. Vietnam in particular saw even stronger growth, with 2024’s GMV more than tripling (over 250% increase) compared to the previous year, while the slightly more mature Singapore market saw healthy growth of over 80%.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com‘s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

About Sun World Holding LLC

Sun World Holding LLC., part of Sun Group, is positioned as a world-class entertainment and hospitality brand. The Sun World system includes nine amusement parks and tourist destinations across Vietnam: Sun World Ba Na Hills, Da Nang Downtown, Sun World Fansipan Legend, Sun World Ha Long, Sun World Hon Thom, Sun World Ba Den Mountain, Sun World Ha Nam, Sun World Cat Ba, and Sun World Sam Son. Each Sun World offers a unique version, showcasing the cultural, human, and natural beauty of each region, telling the story of the destination with a range of fascinating experiences. The Sun Hospitality Group encompasses 15 world-class resorts in Vietnam, many of which have received continuous international accolades, such as InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, and Capella Hanoi.

About DreamUs Group

DreamUs Group is a leading provider of experience-based family entertainment with a mission to bring serious happiness to children and families through the power of purposeful play. Headquartered in Singapore, DreamUs Group operates a network of immersive play destinations designed to inspire creativity, build confidence, and foster connection.

With flagship locations in Singapore and Indonesia, our portfolio includes SuperPark Singapore, Pororo Park Singapore, Tayo Station, SuperPark Indonesia (Pondok Indah Mall and Puri Indah Mall), and Pororo Park Indonesia. DreamUs playgrounds offer more than fun—they provide meaningful, developmentally rich experiences that support natural learning through play.

For more information, visit dreamusgroup.com.

