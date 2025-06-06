Where a Michelin-starred Japanese chef eats, drinks and shops in Tokyo

Shingo Akikuni is best known as the chef at SHINGO, a one-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant in Miami. He grew up in Japan and returns yearly as a visitor. The fourth-generation sushi chef told CNBC Travel how he spends his time there.

Where he eats

Ginza Sushi Aoki Akikuni’s first recommendation is where he was trained as a chef. The restaurant — which was opened over 50 years ago — is led by a chef who “makes himself available for not only locals, but also people that are visiting from abroad,” Akikuni said through a translator. Noda For more contemporary flavors, Akikuni recommends visitors try fusion restaurants run by chefs who were trained in different parts of the world. One such restaurant is Noda, which marries Japanese techniques and ingredients with French influence. “In addition to the cooking, he really loves the wine pairing,” his translator told CNBC Travel. Restaurant reservations are usually made over the phone in Japan, Akikuni said. To avoid language barriers, he recommends that travelers make reservations through their hotel concierge. Toranomon Yokocho Akikuni also suggests eating at a Yokocho, an alleyway lined with street vendors and bars. Toranomon Yokocho, a newer food center in Japan, is a modern take on the Yokocho concept — although it is set up in a “nice development,” he said. Food there goes beyond Japanese cuisine, and visitors can “try a little bit of everything all in one place.”

Where he drinks

Good Music Bar Akikuni recommends the vinyl music bar as it has an extensive record collection and live acts from Monday to Saturday. The bar has great cocktails, a high-quality sound system and is big enough for groups of friends, he said.

Good Music Bar, located in Kita-Aoyama, has DJs that spin records, said Akikuni. Source: Shingo Akikuni

Kasumicho Arashi The hidden bar is known for its fruit-based cocktails, Akikuni said. It’s tucked in the basement of a house in the residential area of Nishiazabu. The speakeasy incorporates “great farm fresh items” in its menu, he said. The SG Club This one is owned by Shingo Gokan, whom Akikuni called “one of the most famous bartenders of this generation.” Gokan, who won the 2021 Industry Icon Award from the World’s 50 Best organization, also owns a speakeasy, Sip & Guzzle, in New York City. The bar, which “has been popular for a long time,” has three unique floors with different menus and a cigar room, Akikuni said.

What he does

Tokyo offers many spots for sightseeing, and Akikuni’s favorites are the Meiji Jingu Shrine and the Toyosu Market. Meiji Jingu Shrine The shrine — arguably Tokyo’s most famous — is a must-see, he said. The shrine was built in 1920 in the busy neighborhood of Shibuya.

“It’s a great break from the hustle and bustle of the city,” he said. It’s free to enter and lies within a man-made forest. It opens around sunrise and closes around sunset. Toyosu Market Akikuni said he visits the Toyosu Fish Market every time he’s in Tokyo. At the market — the largest in Japan, at around 4 million square feet — he sees the vendors and suppliers who stock his Miami restaurant, he said. The early morning tuna auction is a popular attraction there. Visitors can ballot for the chance to view the auction up close, according to Japan National Tourism Organization’s website. In January, a 608-pound bluefin tuna was sold for around $1.3 million dollars – the second-highest price paid since the auction began in 1999.

Chef Akikuni with a purveyor at the Toyosu Fish Market. Source: Shingo Akikuni

Visitors who do not win the lottery can still watch buyers bid for their choice from farther away, and also buy some fresh fish for breakfast after. Toyosu Fish Market is known as the “best in the world,” but fewer people know about the Toyosu Fruit and Vegetable Market, Akikuni said. “Japanese people generally are very dedicated to whatever craft that they have,” he said. “So if they’re a strawberry farmer, they’re trying to grow the very best strawberries.”

Where he shops

Omotesando and Harajuku While the neighborhood of Ginza is home to many international brands, Akikuni recommends shopping on Omotesando or in the neighborhood of Harajuku instead. Both have stores that visitors will “only find in Tokyo,” he said. Omotesando, referred to as the Champs Élysées of Tokyo, is an avenue with iconic Japanese fashion houses like Comme des Garçons and Issey Miyake. It’s also home to Omotesando Hills, a shopping complex with more than 130 shops. Harajuku, however, is known for its subculture and quirky fashion. Both areas are walkable and easy to explore, said Akikuni, with vintage shops where visitors can pick up luxury and trendy pieces.

Where he stays

The Imperial Hotel and Aoyama Grand Tokyo Akikuni prefers two hotels in Tokyo, both of which offer different experiences. The Imperial Hotel is close to the Royal Palace. It opened in 1890 to welcome foreign visitors, according to the hotel’s website. The traditional concept of Japanese hospitality — or “omotenashi” — is what draws him to the hotel, Akinkuni said. It’s like looking “into the past of how the standard of hospitality was created” in the country, he said. The contemporary Aoyama Grand Tokyo is a good option for shopping in Harajuku or Omotesando. It’s close to both neighborhoods and the food is excellent, he said.

