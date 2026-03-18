Under Armour slashes prices by 30 per cent sitewide this Afterpay Day. Here’s everything you need to know

Looking to head into the autumn with a new fitness plan?

Some new gear can be one of the best ways to get motivated.

Right now, Under Armour is sliging 30 per cent off as part of their extensive Afterpay Day sale.

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Whether you’re training, competing, or just staying active, there’s a solution designed to lift every routine.

With durable gear to carry it all, this lineup is ready to go wherever you do.

Under Armour has launched a massive Afterpay Day sale. Credit: Under Armour

Running until 22 March, shoppers can score 30 per cent off selected items, including shorts, T-shirts, leggings and shoes.

I’ve got my eye on the UA Unstoppable Woven Pants, down to $77 from $110.

The Woman’s Full Zip is also a steal for cooler mornings, down to $98 from $140.

The UA Meridian Halter is the perfect addition to a Pilates wardrobe, down to $52 from $75.

There are also plenty of shoes available in the sale.

For more information and to browse the Under Armour Afterpay Day sale, head here now.

Other Afterpay Day Fitness, Health and Activewear Deals

Reebok is included in the Afterpay Day sales. Credit: Reebok

Aje Athetica — 25 per cent off full price and a further 25 per cent off sale (March 17 — March 22)

equ — 50 per cent off all three and six month plans with the code AFTERPAY (March 18 — April 5)

MoveActive — Up to 80 per cent off selected items, including grip socks, mats, towels and studio essentials (March 19 — March 23)

New Balance — Up to 30 per cent off (March 17 — March 23)

Reebok — 30 per cent off almost everything (March 18 — March 22)

STAX — 30—40 per cent off sitewide (March 19 — March 22)

Under Armour — 30 per cent off sitewide (March 16 — March 22)

Afterpay Day 2026

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is a major bi-annual four-day shopping event held in March and August, featuring significant discounts (up to 70 per cent off) from thousands of brands across fashion, beauty, tech, and home.

While organised by Afterpay, you can use any payment method, not just the “buy now, pay later” service.

Shoppers can access up to 70 per cent off thousands of products and experiences from some of the country’s most in-demand brands, making it one of the biggest moments on the retail calendar.

When is Afterpay Day?

This year, Afterpay Day is back from Thursday 19 March to Sunday 22 March, bringing four days of major savings across fashion, beauty, tech, travel and home.

It will later return in August.

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