KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The new-generation global social entertainment platform WePlay organized a charity initiative in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 3, 2026, visiting a local orphanage to deliver care and support to the children. Through this activity, WePlay demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility while sharing goodwill and compassion across cultures.

The event took place at Pusat Jagaan Rumah Bakti Nur Syaheera, located in the Cheras area of Kuala Lumpur. The organization has long been dedicated to providing daily care and developmental support for orphans and children from underprivileged families, helping them grow and learn in a stable and safe environment.

Warm Interactions and Cultural Respect

During the visit, the WePlay team spent the afternoon interacting with the children and donating daily necessities to support their everyday needs. Although the orphanage building appeared somewhat old from the outside, the children were in good spirits and warmly welcomed the visitors.

At the event, several young girls approached the team and greeted them with the traditional local gesture “Salim”, a respectful greeting in which the hand is touched to the forehead as a sign of respect and blessing. This heartfelt cultural moment added warmth to the entire visit and highlighted the meaningful exchange between the team and the children.



WePlay Launches Charity Initiative in Malaysia, Bringing Warmth and Care to Children at a Kuala Lumpur Orphanage

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. With the mission to “Bring joy and friends to young people around the world,” it is dedicated to connecting the global younger generation through voice and interactive entertainment. The platform integrates gaming, voice rooms, party interactions, and other features, providing users with low-barrier, highly interactive social experiences.

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world. Currently, we are actively expanding into international markets, and in the future, we aim to make a significant impact on the global stage.

Media Contact

Company Name: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant

Email: bryant@wejoysg.com

WePlay Official Website: https://weplayapp.com/

WeJoy Official Website: https://wejoyhub.com/