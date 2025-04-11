Up your steak game with the best meat thermometers for 2025, tested and reviewed

Whether you’re throwing steaks on the grill or making a whole chicken in the oven, it can be tough to know if meat is cooked through, even if you’re an experienced chef. According to the USDA, meat, poultry, pork and fish should each be cooked to a specific internal temperature — which is where the best meat thermometers for 2025 come in handy. These gadgets ensure your food is neither raw in the middle nor overcooked.

When I attended culinary school back in the early aughts (aka the Dark Ages), we were taught to use an analog meat thermometer. We would have to recalibrate it often and were never sure if it was accurate. Luckily, thermometers have come a long way — almost all are digital these days, making checking the temperature of your food faster and easier. If you’ve been flying by the seat of your pants without a thermometer, welcome to the world of simply inserting a probe and instantly (within a few seconds) getting a reading. You’ll never have to hack into a beautiful piece of chicken, fish or beef to check for doneness again.

After researching dozens of thermometers, I narrowed down the testing pool to eight popular picks. They range from a very affordable digital probe to instant-read models to high-end wireless ones that work with an app on your phone. I looked for speed, accuracy and value. My picks for the best meat thermometers will help make cooking more efficient and precise — no matter what price point you prefer.

Best meat thermometers of 2025

Lisa Schweitzer/Yahoo Type: Instant read | Temperature Range: -58°F to 572°F | Features: Motion-sensing on/off mode, waterproof, automated backlight | Warranty: 5 years The ThermoWorks Thermapen One is truly a top-of-the-line meat thermometer. It takes readings in one second, it has no buttons to fuss with, its backlit display rotates so you can always read it easily and, most importantly, it's accurate. The only catch? The price. At $119, it's steep. But if you're the type who grills every night as soon as the temperature hits 60 degrees or you're simply obsessed with making sure you're not undercooking food, this is the thermometer for you. Like some other meat thermometers I tested, the Thermapen One powers on when you pull out the probe. The backlit display rotates as you move the thermometer and the probe is long enough to reach the middle of even a Flinstone-size turkey leg. It took temperature readings in 1 second, has a massive temperature range from -58 to 572°F and it passed the ice water and boiling water tests (read more about them in the "How we tested" section below). It does it all on the power of one AAA battery, which comes preinstalled. Pros: Accurate temperature readings, works in one second, long probe, auto-on/off, water-resistant, five-year warranty. $119 at Amazon

Works in one second

Long probe

Auto-on/off

Water-resistant

Five-year warranty $119 at Amazon

Lisa Schweitzer/Yahoo Type: Leave-in | Temperature Range: 32°F to 392°F | Features: Programmable temperature and timer alert, backlight, magnet to attach to oven or microwave | Warranty: 1-year limited A leave-in thermometer is a must when you're cooking a large roast and you don't want to open the oven repeatedly to check the internal temperature of the meat. This one from Taylor is helpful on so many levels. It features programmable timer and temperature alerts and the magnet on the back means you can stick it on your oven or microwave door for check-ins without cluttering your countertop. Did I mention it rings in at under 20 bucks and the two required AAA batteries are included? The drawbacks: The probe and insulated wire are only heat-safe up to 392°F, which means you cannot use it with a very hot grill or oven. And the readings take a bit longer than with other thermometers I tested. These are minor issues in the overall picture, though. Pros: Can be used in an oven, on the stove or grill, long probe and wire, gives desired temperature alerts, affordable. Cons: Temperature readings were slower than others, probe and wire are only heat-safe up to 392°F. $18 at Amazon

Long probe and wire

Gives desired temperature alerts

Affordable Cons Temperature readings were slower than others

Probe and wire are only heat-safe up to 392°F $18 at Amazon

Lisa Schweitzer/Yahoo Type: Wireless | Temperature Range: up to 1,000°F | Features: Programmable temperature and timer alert, backlight, magnet to attach to oven or microwave | Warranty: 1-year limited In addition to naming the Meater Pro the best Bluetooth wireless meat thermometer, I'd award it the best thermometer for grilling and the best design. I know that the last one's not a key factor in choosing a thermometer, but it doesn't hurt. After you install the Meater app on your phone and charge it for at least five minutes, you're ready to use it. The slender wireless probe features an indented line indicating how far to insert it into the thickest part of whatever you're cooking. It can be used on the stove, in the oven and on the grill over direct heat of up to 1,000°F, making it ideal for grilling enthusiasts. The app lets you set alerts for your desired temperature and offers helpful suggestions for temperatures depending on what you're cooking. The required AAA battery is included. Pros: Accurate, fast temperature reading, slim probe, heat-resistant up to 1,000°F, waterproof and dishwasher-safe, temperature alerts. Cons: Expensive, charger must be within 165 feet of probe. $104 at Amazon

Slim probe

Heat-resistant up to 1,000°F

Waterproof and dishwasher-safe

Temperature alerts Cons Expensive

Charger must be within 165 feet of probe $104 at Amazon

With each model, I checked the internal temperature of a piece of steak, noting how accurate the reading was and how long it took. (Lisa Schweitzer/Yahoo)

How we tested meat thermometers

After opening each package, I noted if there was any setup required and how easy the gadgets were to use. As I tried the thermometers, I checked how fast they gave readings and how accurate their readings were. To rank on our list, they had to excel in the following tests:

“High steaks” test: I seared steak and used each thermometer to check the temperature of the meat both on the stove and when I believed it was close to reaching my desired internal temperature (roughly 135°F, or medium-rare).

“Ice, ice baby” test: I tested each thermometer by submerging the probe in the center of a cup of mostly ice and a little cold water to see if it read 32°F. If it did, it was accurate.

“Boiling point” test: I live in New York City, which is at sea level, where water boils at 212°F. Another way to test the accuracy of a thermometer is to bring water to a rolling boil and then immerse the probe and wait for it to give a reading. If it doesn’t come to 212°F, it needs to be recalibrated (or is inaccurate).

An easy way to see if your thermometer is accurate is the “ice, ice, baby” test. Just fill a cup with ice and a bit of very cold water and submerge the probe two inches into the water. (Lisa Schweitzer/Yahoo)

What to consider when shopping for meat thermometers

My time spent testing the thermometers yielded these factors to keep in mind when you’re shopping.

Type: Instant-read: These straightforward gadgets operate on a battery and often feature auto-on/off technology. They read temperature within seconds, but are handheld and you cannot leave them in the protein during cooking. These work well for cooking and baking. Leave-in: As you might have guessed, these feature a probe at the end of a long wire that can be left inside the protein during cooking, either on the stove, grill or in the oven, while the device itself remains on the counter. These are very helpful when cooking a turkey or a pot roast, and they usually have an alarm to alert you that food has reached your target temperature. Wireless: These use Bluetooth technology to send live temperature readings from a leave-in probe to an app on your smartphone. Keep in mind their range (can you wander off to do other things and still get up-to-the-moment readings?) and their need to be charged. Make sure you read the manual as the wireless thermometers required me to download and register the devices in an app before I could use them. Always check the box to see if the batteries are included.

Accuracy: See our testing methods above.

Speed: All of the thermometers I tested gave readings in 20 seconds or less, with the Thermapen One being the fastest at just one second.

Display: If the display is backlit with large, easy-to-read numbers, you’re good to go. Even better? A display that auto-rotates so you can read it at any angle.

Price: If you know you’ll use a meat thermometer multiple times each week and you value the peace of mind that comes with knowing exactly what the internal temperature of food is within a few seconds, then investing in a higher-priced tool like the Thermapen One makes sense. If you think you’ll only use the thermometer occasionally, a leave-in like the Taylor is an excellent, reasonably-priced choice.

Like the saying “there’s a lid for every pot,” there’s a meat thermometer to suit everyone’s needs. (Lisa Schweitzer/Yahoo)

Other meat thermometers we tested

Lavatools Javelin Pro Duo ($43): This folding instant-read thermometer was the runner-up to the Thermapen One. It’s not quite as fast, but still quick enough not to think about, the temperature range is pretty good (-40°F to 482°F) and the auto on/off auto-rotating display works as soon as you fold the probe out or back in. The magnet on the back and notch (which serves as a quasi-handle) are nice features if you want to stash the thermometer on a hook or stick it up on the fridge. And the price is less than half of the Thermapen One.

Oxo Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer ($105): Oxo’s entry into the instant-read thermometer market is pretty pricey, though it is accurate and fast. The temperature is generous (-58°F to 572°F) and the probe rotates more than 180 degrees, so it works for lefties just as well as righties. One annoying issue: The included batteries were not installed and this required a small screwdriver. I also would have appreciated a magnet on the back.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop 2 ($43): This lollipop lookalike instant-read thermometer works fast and is accurate but, without a folding probe, you can only insert it into food at one angle. It has a wide temperature range (-58 to 572°F), an auto-backlight and a case that features a clip to attach it to your shirt for added convenience.

Ninja ProChef Wireless Meat Thermometer ($90): The innovators at Ninja recently entered the Bluetooth meat thermometer market with the ProChef Wireless thermometer, giving the Meater Pro some competition at a slightly lower price. The Ninja works similarly to the Meater Pro, with an app on your phone that lets you easily set temperature alerts (it’s heat-resistant up to 700°F). It features the same 165-foot range for the charger, but I found the Ninja probe to be too wide for smaller cuts of meat and more delicate fish.

ThermoWorks Dot ($53): This cute wired-probe leave-in thermometer is simpler than the Taylor model, though more than twice the price. Like many others, it has a good temperature range (-58°F to 572°F), an easy-to-read backlit display and lets you set a desired temperature alert. It does not feature a timer, but it does have a tiny kickstand for propping up and small magnets on the back so you can stick it to appliances.

Taking the temperature of anything you’re cooking or baking is quick and easy with one of these digital meat thermometers. (Lisa Schweitzer/Yahoo)

Meat thermometer FAQs

What is the most accurate meat thermometer?

There’s no one most accurate meat thermometer, though we found plenty of great options, all of which are on our list above. To test a thermometer for accuracy, try the ice water test mentioned above.

What meat thermometer do pit masters use?

Pit masters and frequent grillers use a range of meat thermometers including instant-read, leave-in and wireless Bluetooth models.

We received complimentary samples of some products and purchased others ourselves, but we reviewed all products using the same objective criteria.

