Vendors celebrate spectacular four-fold return on tree-top sanctuary

A treetop Bondi Beach sanctuary has fetched $2.66 million at auction, delivering its long-term owners a spectacular uplift after 18 years. Purchased for $645,000 in 2007, the two-bedroom apartment at 3/65 Francis Street sold well above reserve before a packed crowd.

LJ Hooker listing agent Marina Makhlin said the sale reflected the enduring pull of Bondi property. “We had 11 registrations and seven active bidders,” she said. “It opened high at around $1.8 million and kept moving quickly. Towards the end, the increments slowed to $5,000 and even $1,000, with three bidders pushing until it came down to two.”

The successful buyers, a local couple currently in Canada, refused to be deterred by distance. “They loved it from the first week,” Makhlin said. “They couldn’t attend in person but we had someone phone bidding with them, and at about a quarter to midnight their time they learned they had won.”

The vendors, who had enjoyed the property for nearly two decades, were thrilled with the result. “It really exceeded everyone’s expectations and gives them so many more options for their next steps,” said Makhlin.

Set within a boutique block of just three, the apartment pairs leafy privacy with Bondi’s world-class lifestyle, proving that tightly held homes in this enclave continue to draw determined buyers.

Sydney hosted 925 auctions this week, the busiest run since early June when 1,057 homes went under the hammer. The city’s preliminary clearance rate lifted to 77.9 percent, marking the fourth strongest early result of the year.

The art of living: Bespoke beauty blends colour and style

A crowd of eighty gathered under overcast skies, umbrellas in wait, as Biggin Scott agent Bill Stavrakis opened proceedings at 19 St Georges Road, southeast of Melbourne’s CBD. After an introduction and pregnant pause, he quipped, “Thank you for your vote of confidence,” setting the tone for a sharp, fast-paced auction.

“Bidding opened at $1.9 million and never slowed,” Stavrakis said. Syncopated lifts of $10,000, $20,000, $5,000 and even $1,000 kept the tension taut as four active bidders vied for the bespoke town residence, each one drawn to its stunning interiors, internal garden lightwell and creative use of colour. Rain threatened but held off, letting the drama unfold without a hitch.

As the paddles danced, the field narrowed. The final showdown came down to two: a young Stonnington family and another owner-occupier determined to claim the prize. In the end, it was the latter who raised the final bid to $2.26 million, securing the keys to a home celebrated for its artistry and functionality.

Pre-auction interest had been just as vibrant, with eighty groups exploring the property over three weeks, many remarking on its serene atmosphere and bespoke renovations crafted by the vendors over five years.

For the new owners, it was a rare blend of style, utility, and premium positioning; for the sellers, a perfect exit after putting heart and soul into a home that captures imagination at every turn. The auction proved that when design meets demand, excitement is inevitable, and paddles rise fast.

Melbourne recorded 1,322 auctions this week, according to Cotality, a 6.6 percent rise on last week and the city’s busiest market since early June when 1,516 homes went under the hammer. The preliminary clearance rate reached 78.6 percent, the strongest result since late October 2021. Activity will ease sharply next week, with fewer than 200 homes scheduled as the Spring Racing Carnival takes centre stage.

Paddles flutter in blustery $604k showdown

The breeze may have been unruly, but so was the crowd at 6 Calder Court Victoria, where fifty onlookers gathered to see a battle of two determined bidders. The four-bedroom family home had already drawn strong attention during the campaign, with forty groups inspecting and remarking on its well-planned layout, updated bathrooms and generous open-plan living.

Auction day delivered theatre in full measure. “It was sunny but windy, with the paddles almost directing the breeze from bidder to bidder,” said Ray White agent Fergus Torpy. Bidding opened above the reserve, immediately setting the tone. What followed was a duel between an eager first-home buyer and a seasoned investor, each taking their moment to push the price higher.

The tempo rose as the figures climbed, the rhythm of $10,000 and $20,000 jumps punctuated by the occasional cautious lift. In the end it was the investor who lifted last, securing the keys at $604,000. Torpy described the moment with a bit of humour: “The winds of change are always blowing, but it is up to us to raise our paddles.”

Vendors walked away pleased, having priced the home attractively to ensure competition. Buyers secured an appealing lifestyle property close to schools, shops and parks. For the auction crowd, the day confirmed that in a shifting market, the appetite for quality homes remains strong and spirited.

