Xinhua Silk Road: Dehua International Porcelain Culture Week opened to showcase charm of China’s white porcelain to world

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 Dehua International Porcelain Culture Week kicked off on Friday in Dehua County of Quanzhou City in southeast China’s Fujian Province. The event featured 26 supporting activities, including thematic exhibitions and skill exchanges, comprehensively showcasing the development of Dehua porcelains over the decade.



Photo shows the commemorative signing ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the “World Ceramic Capital – Dehua” title during the 2025 Dehua International Porcelain Culture Week. (Photo provided by the event organizer)

Fang Junqin, head of Dehua County, stated at the opening ceremony that Dehua is presenting a new picture of the inheritance and innovation of ceramic culture and its expanding presence across the globe.

Over the past decade, Dehua white porcelain, dubbed the “Blanc de Chine” (White from China), has continued to shine on the international ceramic stage with its exceptional craftsmanship and unique artistic charm. Dehua’s achievements in ceramics fully demonstrate the vitality and creativity of traditional crafts, setting an outstanding example for the global handicraft industry, said Saad Al-Qaddumi, president of the World Crafts Council.

During the event, the group standard “T/CCIA 0026-2024 artistic ceramic flowerpots” was officially released. Zeng Liafeng, general manager of Dehua Tongxin ceramics Co., Ltd., one of the main drafting units, said that the company will focus on building a smart manufacturing industrial park that integrates intelligence, digitalization, automation, and cultural tourism.

Looking back at the development of China’s ceramic industry, there is not only the inheritance of skills and innovation in materials, but also a rise in cultural confidence and expanded international influence, said Liu Ting, chairman of the China Ceramic Industry Association, who also added that Dehua ceramics have not only achieved scale and cluster development, but also set benchmarks in green development, design innovation, and cultural dissemination.

Dehua is home to over 4,500 ceramic enterprises and employs more than 100,000 people. It is one of the largest production and export bases for ceramic crafts in China, with products sold to more than 190 countries and regions, and overseas sales accounting for over 60 percent of the total.

The county has now established a complete industrial chain spanning raw material supply, manufacturing, design, research and development, and marketing.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347630.html

