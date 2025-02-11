ZIWIG ENDOTEST®: FAST-TRACK REIMBURSEMENT FOR 25 000 PATIENTS FOR FIRST SALIVA TEST TO DIAGNOSE ENDOMETRIOSIS IN 80 MEDICAL CENTERS IN FRANCE

LYON, France, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ziwig, a French biotech company committed to advancing women’s health, announces the fast-track reimbursement of Ziwig Endotest® – the first saliva diagnostic test for endometriosis- for 25 000 patients across 80 medical centers in France thanks to the Innovation Funding Feb 11 decree.



Ziwig Endotest®

French health authorities take a major step towards improving diagnosis of endometriosis by fast-tracking reimbursement for patients for Ziwig Endotest® a reliable and non-invasive diagnosis tool with results available within a few days.

Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women worldwide. The variety and scope of symptoms can significantly alter women’s health, quality of life and fertility. Ending medical wandering –evaluated between 7 to 10 years– is key to improve care, quality of life and fertility.

About Ziwig Endotest®

Ziwig Endotest® has demonstrated 97,4% sensitivity and 93,5% specificity in detecting all forms of endometriosis including early peritoneal endometriosis.

Ziwig Endotest® is a breakthrough biological test for practitioners and patients by:

reducing diagnostic delay;

detecting complex and early stage cases sooner ;

providing an alternative to invasive procedures;

improving fertility preservation through early diagnosis.

Ziwig Endotest® is available on prescription in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Hungary, Luxembourg, Israel, Armenia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Ziwig Endotest® will soon be available in India, Romania and Brazil.

From innovation to reimbursement

Innovation Funding provides early access to innovative technologies that address unmet medical needs or reduce medical expenses towards mainstream healthcare coverage.

Yahya El Mir, CEO-Founder, explains: “With Ziwig Endotest® we are determined to end the unacceptable diagnostic wandering that leaves many women in pain. The coverage of Ziwig Endotest® in 80 centers in France, with early access made possible by the French health authorities, is a breakthrough for patients and doctors.”

About Ziwig

Recognized with the 2024 Galien International Prize and supported by France 2030 plan, Ziwig’s research explores how salivary RNA and AI can revolutionize the diagnosis of gynecological conditions, ovarian adnexal masses and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) to provide cutting-edge innovations.

www.ziwig.com

Contact: sante@finnpartners.com

Source