Gordon Ramsay calls HexClad ‘utter perfection’ — save 40% for Presidents’ Day

Not only will this stunning knife set elevate the look of your kitchen, it’ll also make chopping vegetables a joy, thanks to the 67 layers of Damascus steel making up the blades. It includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife and 9-inch honing steel to keep things sharp, along with a beautiful magnetic walnut block to display everything on.

“I’ve had a lot of knives,” shared an impressed slicer. “This set is by far the nicest-looking and easiest to cut. No pressure on the knife and it cuts. You don’t even have to try. I cut a potato and ran to everyone in the house who has cut a potato before and made them try it. It was so easy, the knife basically cuts by itself. Best set … plan on adding more.”

