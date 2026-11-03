140th Canton Fair: Guochao Style Finds New Expressions in Fashion

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — What defines “Guochao,” or China-chic, today? At a themed release event on “Guochao Fashion” during Phase 3 of the 140th Canton Fair, exhibitors offered diverse answers, illustrating how Chinese cultural heritage can be reinterpreted through materials, craftsmanship and contemporary design.



Canton Fair

Heritage Woven into Contemporary Fabrics

One of the highlights was a collection featuring Shu Brocade, the renowned silk jacquard textile from Sichuan and one of China’s four great brocades. Products showcasing original patterns inspired by centuries of cultural heritage attracted attention from visitors who photographed the intricate details. By blending traditional weaving techniques with modern aesthetics, the collection revitalizes an intangible cultural heritage craft while connecting it to today’s fashion market.

Another approach combined traditional Chinese ramie fabrics with the beauty of Chinese colors. Known for its natural texture and understated elegance, ramie has long been valued for its lightness and breathability. Through innovative dyeing techniques, designers infused these natural fibers with a rich palette inspired by Chinese culture, creating garments that balance simplicity, fluidity and contemporary style. The resulting collection presents a fresh and lightweight interpretation of Eastern aesthetics, bringing traditional cultural elements into today’s wardrobes.

Reimagining Tradition Through Design

Beyond fabrics, designers explored how fashion design itself can convey cultural narratives.

One featured collection drew inspiration from traditional Chinese papercutting art and the vitality of nature. Layered fabrics, intricate cutout details and thoughtful tailoring reinterpret the formal language of papercutting, including its symmetry and continuity, through a contemporary lens. The designs celebrate the independence and individuality of modern women while preserving the enduring elegance of Chinese craftsmanship.

A handbag series inspired by the famed painting A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains offered yet another expression of Guochao style. The collection draws from the blue-and-green landscape imagery of the Northern Song masterpiece. By transforming classical artistic motifs into everyday fashion accessories, it allows consumers to carry a piece of Chinese cultural heritage wherever they go.

As Phase 3 of the 140th Canton Fair continues under the “Better Life” theme, these creations illustrate how tradition and innovation can coexist. Whether through heritage textiles or artistic reinterpretation, they reflect an evolving lifestyle where cultural confidence, creativity and quality come together to shape a better future.

For more convenient attendance, please click here for pre-registration:

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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