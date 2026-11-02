Korean Derma Skincare Brand MDP+ Launches at Nordstrom

Peptide 9 Bio Sun Stick Pro and targeted neck care lead the brand’s U.S. department store debut.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MDP+, a Korean derma skincare brand, today announced its launch at Nordstrom, marking its first entry into the U.S. department store channel.



MDP+ launches at Nordstrom. (Photo courtesy of MDP+)

The brand will launch on Nordstrom.com and roll out in phases to seven select Nordstrom stores, with broader availability through Nordstrom Rack stores nationwide and online. The launch builds on MDP+’s presence on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and Olive Young Global.

The Nordstrom assortment highlights MDP+’s signature Peptide 9 collection and targeted neck care products.

The Peptide 9 Bio Sun Stick Pro is an SPF 50 sunscreen stick designed for easy, mess-free reapplication throughout the day, including over makeup. It has become a standout product for MDP+ in the U.S., with more than 450,000 units sold on TikTok Shop to date. The broader Peptide 9 collection features peptide-based formulas designed to support skin firmness and volume.

The Neck Care collection includes the Collagen Naite Thread Neck Cream, known for its distinctive thread-like texture, and the Naite 1000 Shot Neck Stick. The assortment also features products from MDP+’s Red Lacto Collagen collection.

An expanded eight-product assortment will be available on Nordstrom.com and through Nordstrom Rack, both in stores nationwide and online. Additional offerings include the Red Lacto Collagen Wrapping Mask, Red Lacto Collagen Clear Foam Cleanser, Red Lacto Collagen Cleansing Oil, Peptide 9 Volume & Tension Cream Pro, and Peptide 9 Volume Ampoule Pro.

MDP+ will roll out in phases to the following Nordstrom locations: Downtown Seattle in Seattle, Washington; Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, Illinois; Mission Viejo, California; Arcadia, California; Frisco, Texas; Coral Gables, Florida; and Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“Launching at Nordstrom is an important milestone as we continue to build MDP+ in the U.S.,” said an MDP+ spokesperson. “Building on our growth on Amazon and TikTok Shop, we’re focused on introducing more U.S. consumers to MDP+ and our approach to Korean derma skincare through a broader mix of retail channels.”

About MDP+

MDP+ is the U.S. brand of MEDIPEEL, drawing on more than 15 years of Korean derma and esthetic skincare expertise. The brand specializes in targeted skincare, including anti-aging skincare, neck care and sun care. Its formulas feature ingredients such as peptides, PDRN and collagen, with select products supported by clinical testing.

Contact:

Sooji Kang

sooji.kang@medipeel.com

+82-32-572-5690

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