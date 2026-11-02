Ryanair warns prices may rise up to 20% in 2027 due to high fuel costs

CNBC’s “Squawk Box” team discusses Ryanair Group’s latest earnings results, how high fuel costs are weighing on the company and more with Neil Sorahan, CFO at Ryanair Group.
03:46
Mon, Nov 2 20267:37 AM EST
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CNBC’s “Squawk Box” team discusses Ryanair Group’s latest earnings results, how high fuel costs are weighing on the company and more with Neil Sorahan, CFO at Ryanair Group.
03:46
Mon, Nov 2 20267:37 AM EST
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