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Ryanair warns prices may rise up to 20% in 2027 due to high fuel costs

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CNBC’s “Squawk Box” team discusses Ryanair Group’s latest earnings results, how high fuel costs are weighing on the company and more with Neil Sorahan, CFO at Ryanair Group.

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Mon, Nov 2 20267:37 AM EST

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