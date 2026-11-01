Cruise passengers criticize new program identifying early tippers on board

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carnival Cruise Line is drawing both backlash and praise about a new program that places stickers on guests’ cruise cards to identify those who have “prepaid” their gratuities.

On Oct. 28, a TikTok user shared a video showing a new sticker on her Carnival Cruise Line card during a recent sailing aboard the Carnival Panorama that read, “Crew love, I pre-paid my gratuities.”

The passenger also showed a note that was left in her stateroom thanking her for prepaying gratuities.

CRUISE COMPANY FOUNDER SAYS HE’S ‘THE VILLAIN’ AFTER 200-PLUS PASSENGERS ARE STRANDED

“Your support is greatly appreciated and helps recognize the many team members who work together to make your cruise vacation fun, memorable and enjoyable,” the note read.

The message also said, “Thank you for choosing Carnival, and we trust that you’re having a wonderful cruise filled with fun, relaxation and unforgettable moments!”

“The Carnival gratuity program is an important way guests recognize our hardworking team members and ensure that gratuities are shared among both guest-facing and behind-the-scenes crew who make great vacations possible,” Carnival Cruise Line told Fox News Digital in a shared statement.

CRUISE PASSENGERS FACE BLOCKED ACCESS AS ANGRY PROTESTERS SET BARRICADES ON FIRE

“Our team members provide great service to every guest,” the statement went on.

“The ‘Crew Love’ stickers and thank-you notes are simply a way to let our crew know that a guest has prepaid their gratuities, while giving those guests a little recognition for their generosity,” the company continued.

“This is one component of a broader pilot, and we’re listening to feedback as we evaluate it.”

The new stickers drew mixed reactions from TikTok users, with some questioning whether passengers should have to publicly display how they tip.

“I prepay my gratuities, but I feel it’s my business, not everyone else’s. I don’t like this at all,” one user commented. “People shouldn’t be shamed if they can’t afford to prepay.”

THOUSANDS BOOKED TROPICAL BAHAMAS CRUISE AND ENDED UP IN FREEZING CANADA INSTEAD

Another user expressed frustration over the stickers, writing, “Well, this is offputting. My servers and stewards love the cash I give them since it goes right into their pockets!!”

“I’ve always noticed you get better service if you tip upfront.”

“I need a sticker that I tip cash also on top of pre-paid tips. Come on, Carnival,” another person wrote.

Others welcomed the idea.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I love it! We always prepay our gratuities and tip extra. … I spend about $250-$300 extra tipping people,” one user commented.

“That’s actually the best news I’ve heard all day!” a different user wrote. “I’ve always noticed you get better service if you tip upfront.”

A Reddit thread also discussed the new program.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

“So incredibly tacky. It appears … not just [as] a sticker but a screen in the app, so likely servers and others you interact with see it. What the heck is Carnival thinking,” one Reddit user wrote.

“The ‘Crew Love’ stickers and thank-you notes are simply a way to let our crew know that a guest has prepaid their gratuities.”

“That sticker idea is super cringy,” said another person. “Why do they need to make it a public thing?”

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Yet another person wrote, “I usually prepay a week beforehand just so it’s done. No surprises, but I don’t need or want a sticker for it like a kindergartener. ‘Good job!’ Nah.”

The controversy is one of several recent disputes over cruise costs and fees that have sparked frustration among passengers.

Earlier this year, Fox News Digital reported that cruise passengers were growing frustrated as several major cruise lines raised daily gratuities and added service charges.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Also, this year, Fox News Digital reported that cruise passengers were pushing back against Carnival Cruise Line’s plans to introduce dynamic pricing for drink and Wi-Fi packages.

Source