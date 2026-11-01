AMÉRYS Hotel Phu Quoc Opens Under Germany’s Private Palace Hotels Group, Bringing a New Vision of Multigenerational Hospitality to Vietnam

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This morning, November 1, 2026, the official opening ceremony of AMÉRYS Hotel Phu Quoc was solemnly held. The hotel is situated in a stunning location within the Marina Square Complex, Duong Bao, Phu Quoc.

AMÉRYS Hotel Phu Quoc is invested in by Les Sens – Phu Quoc Hotel Services Joint Stock Company under Khoi Nguyen Investment Holdings (KNI Group), with a total capital of over 600 billion VND. The hotel is managed and operated by Private Palace Vietnam Co., Ltd., a member of Private Palace Hotels & Resorts Group (Germany).



Official Opening Of Amérys Hotel Phu Quoc

AMÉRYS Phu Quoc stands 7 stories tall with a capacity of 113 rooms, offering a full range of room categories from Superior to Presidential. Featuring a unique “Ocean Warmth” architectural concept, the building was designed by Raymond Architectural Design Office—a renowned Japanese firm with over 100 years of experience in the architectural design industry. The hotel is positioned as a high-end property, specifically dedicated to multi-generational families.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Kieu Oanh, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of KNI Group, shared: “With our motto ‘Designed for Togetherness’, we bring this vision to life by creating sophisticated multi-generational spaces at AMÉRYS Hotel Phu Quoc. Here, every family member can find their own joy while remaining fully connected, enhancing both mental and physical well-being to continue their happy journey together in life. We are confident that guests will be highly satisfied with the excellent services provided here by Private Palace Hotels, a deeply experienced operator.”

According to Mr. Karim Klaa, General Manager of AMÉRYS Hotel Phu Quoc, the “Designed for Togetherness” philosophy is heavily invested in to satisfy the needs of various age groups within the family, specifically:

Accommodation Architecture: Diversified room layouts, ranging from cozy spaces for small families (parents and children) to large, flexibly connected suites that perfectly accommodate multi-generational families (including grandparents).

Specialized Care for Each Generation: Children: The indoor Azuria Kid Club is fully air-conditioned and stands as the largest in this segment with an area of 500m². It offers a rich, creative schedule of activities that adapts flexibly to the seasons, allowing children to freely explore. In particular, summer camp programs are expected to be held in collaboration with Ardingly College Vietnam (ACVN), a boarding school originally from the UK, bringing holistic body-mind-soul experiences to children’s vacations in Phu Quoc. Parents and Grandparents: A Spa Center featuring massage therapy, yoga, and various types of saunas—including hot/cold sauna, steam bath, and Ganban hot stone sauna—along with a gym, a live music tea room, and a sports bar. Exclusively for Seniors: In collaboration with Genki House—a Japanese-standard healthcare model within the same ecosystem—the hotel strives to provide specialized traditional medicine treatments, health cultivation (Qigong/Taichi), and intensive physical rehabilitation, allowing grandparents to enjoy a healthy and relaxing retreat.



“AMÉRYS features a private beach just a 5-minute electric buggy from the hotel. The hotel has also invested in two well-equipped restaurants with rich and distinctive culinary menus. Togetherness at AMÉRYS comes from respecting the private world of each generation so that when gathering for meals or shared moments of relaxation, the entire family creates invaluable memories on Pearl Island—an island famous for its pearl farming industry and stunning natural landscapes,” Mr. Karim Klaa added.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of AMÉRYS Hotel Phu Quoc, Mr. Daniel Hutter, General Manager of Private Palace Hotels Group for the German region, stated: “On behalf of Private Palace Hotels Group in Europe and Asia, I am deeply honored to attend today’s event. Some time ago, this place was just a vision on paper. Now, it has become a vibrant, lively structure ready to welcome travelers from all over the world. I could not be prouder.”

“We would like to extend our deepest, most sincere gratitude to KNI Group. You have not just built a piece of real estate; you have created a space where beautiful memories will be cherished for many years to come,” said Mr. Daniel Hutter. “Our promise is simple: to deliver genuine hospitality, excellent service, and memorable moments. Today is not the finish line; it is just the opening chapter of our story. With the companionship of KNI Group and the enthusiasm of our staff, I firmly believe that the most wonderful chapters of AMÉRYS Hotel Phu Quoc still lie ahead,” Mr. Daniel Hutter emphasized.

Regarding nature, Phu Quoc is blessed with a year-round mild climate, fine white sand beaches, warm waters that are safe for children, and a lush primary forest ecosystem. This provides an ideal natural therapeutic environment for the elderly to relax and stimulates curiosity and exploration in young children. Phu Quoc is conveniently located in the heart of Southeast Asia, attracting an increasing number of domestic flights and connections from international hubs (Singapore, Malaysia, Bangkok, etc.). The visa-free policy for international visitors to the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone makes it easy to attract tourists from around the globe to AMÉRYS Hotel Phu Quoc.

Additional Information about KNI Group – The Investor of AMÉRYS Hotel Phu Quoc:

Khoi Nguyen Investment Group Joint Stock Company (KNI Group) was established in 2022, formerly known as KNE Group—an investor that successfully built and developed a rigorous and benchmark international educational environment within the Canadian International School system in Ho Chi Minh City.

Currently, KNI Group owns an ecosystem consisting of 3 major investment projects guided by the motto “Sustainable Development for People”, including:

1. AMÉRYS Hotel Phu Quoc

Marina Square Complex, Duong Bao, Phu Quoc.

Hotline: +84 297355 6666

Email: reservation@ameryshotel.com

Website: https://ameryshotel.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ameryshotels

2. Ardingly College Vietnam, an authentic British boarding school located in Lao Cai, with a phase 1 and phase 2 investment scale of over 1,000 billion VND. The school is currently enrolling male and female boarding students from Grade 6 (11 years old) to Grade 12/13 (18 years old). Students will follow the OxfordAQA international curriculum leading to the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and Advanced Level (A-levels) qualifications, alongside boarding activities that strictly comply with the standards, Pastoral Care, safeguarding, and student support policies of Ardingly College in West Sussex (UK).

3. Genki House in Ho Chi Minh City, established and operational since August 2024. This is a pioneering unit in Ho Chi Minh City organizing a “semi-boarding elderly care” model based on the Japanese “Day Care” format for seniors. Furthermore, with the collaboration of highly qualified experts, doctors, and technicians from both Vietnam and Japan, Genki House focuses on activities that help prevent and support drug-free therapies for elderly individuals living with cognitive decline or Alzheimer’s disease.

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