HanAll F&B Files Patent for Rice Noodle Manufacturing Method, Pursues Development of Noodles Made with Domestic Rice

Company has invested approximately 6 tons of rice flour over three years in manufacturing research, with plans to expand into rice pasta and rice naengmyeon

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — HanAll F&B Farming Association Corporation (hanallfnb) is developing noodle manufacturing technology that uses domestic rice. Based on a manufacturing method that reduces dependence on specific rice varieties and improves noodle separability, the company plans to expand its product range from rice noodles to rice pasta and rice naengmyeon (Korean cold noodles).



HanAll F&B

hanallfnb said it filed a patent application for a rice noodle manufacturing method in June of this year. The company is developing the technology with the goal of using rice grown in a variety of regions to make noodles. Following this filing, it plans to continue refining the manufacturing technology to widen the range of rice that can be used.

The company began developing the technology because of the difficulties it encountered in making noodles from domestic rice. According to hanallfnb, using rice flour from varieties other than a specific one while raising the domestic rice content of the noodles to 50% or more presented considerable technical challenges. The company said its research focused on reducing these manufacturing constraints.

The development process used approximately 6 tons of rice flour over three years. The company researched manufacturing methods to solve problems identified during the development of its rice noodles, and has built up its technology in a direction that improves noodle separability. hanallfnb has translated these research results into a patent application and is continuing follow-up development.

The long-term goal set by hanallfnb is to make it possible to produce noodles from a wide range of domestic rice varieties. Rather than viewing the patented technology as a finished solution, the company treats it as a foundation for broadening the range of usable ingredients and products. In this way, it aims to increase the potential for developing products that use regional rice.

For follow-up products, the company is considering rice pasta and rice naengmyeon in addition to rice noodles. Rather than remaining limited to a single noodle product, it plans to develop a product range that responds to different cooking methods and consumer preferences. The company is pursuing manufacturing technology and product development in tandem so that rice from various regions can be turned into many types of noodle dishes.

The company believes that lowering manufacturing difficulty is important for expanding the rice noodle market. It expects that if the constraint of having to build products around specific varieties is reduced, a wider range of manufacturers will be able to introduce many types of rice noodles. However, this market expansion is a future goal set out by the company, and the actual scope of application will be broadened through additional technology development.

Located in Taebaek, Gangwon Province, hanallfnb has produced foods using wild mountain greens from the Gangwon region and specialty products from various regions. It has built up manufacturing experience by applying hygiene management from the washing stage of the greens and by adjusting aging processes and recipes. The company is extending its existing food manufacturing capabilities into rice processing while focusing on increasing the use of local agricultural products.

Alongside product development, the company will also work to promote its manufacturing technology and product competitiveness to domestic and international buyers. By communicating directly with buyers, it plans to gauge the response and demand for rice-based noodle products and use that feedback in future product development and sales channel expansion. Raising awareness of domestic rice noodles is also a key task for the company.

hanallfnb has set a direction of broadening the options for consuming rice in forms beyond cooked rice. By refining its rice noodle manufacturing technology and developing follow-up noodle products, the company plans to promote the wider adoption of processed foods made from domestic agricultural products.

“Our goal is to make it possible to produce noodles from any variety of domestic rice based on this patent,” hanallfnb said. “We hope that a wide variety of rice noodles will be launched by many different manufacturers, and that the market for Korean domestic rice noodles will grow substantially.”

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