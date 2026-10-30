Pakistan Dominate India in a High-Voltage Hong Kong Sixes Showdown

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Mother of All Rivalries lived up to its billing as Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India by 4 wickets in Match 7 of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi won the toss and elected to bowl, restricting India to 88/5 in 6 overs, despite Shashank Singh’s explosive 40 off just 11 balls. In reply, Pakistan chased down the target of 89 in just 3.5 overs, courtesy of Khawaja Nafay’s unbeaten 41 off 12 balls and Abbas’ blistering 35 off 8 deliveries.



Pakistan dominates arch rivals India in Hong Kong Sixes 2026

India got off to a steady start, scoring 11 runs in the opening over before Muhammad Shahzad dismissed Rahul Tripathi for 9 off 5 balls. Shashank Singh counterattacked immediately, smashing 16 runs off 3 deliveries. While Abbas Afridi conceded just 11 runs in the 3rd over, Shashank continued his assault with 24 runs in the 4th, including 3 sixes and a boundary. Nitish Rana, who scored 19 off 14 balls, was retired out in the 5th over, but Abdul Samad struck twice in consecutive deliveries, dismissing Rahul Tewatia and captain Krunal Pandya for golden ducks. Ahmed Daniyal then removed Shashank off the first ball of the final over as India finished at 88/5, with T. Natarajan adding 12 runs.

Pakistan began their chase aggressively, with Abbas smashing 5 consecutive sixes off Krunal Pandya to power a 31-run opening over. The onslaught continued as Pakistan plundered another 28 runs off T. Natarajan’s over. Abbas was eventually dismissed by Shashank for 35 off 8 balls, but the breakthrough came too late as Pakistan were already cruising at 73/1. Nafay remained unbeaten on 41, featuring 2 fours and 5 sixes, while Irfan Khan struck the winning runs to seal Pakistan’s first victory of the 2026 edition.

If India beats UAE, the points of all the 3 teams from Group C will be tied and the team who has hit the most sixes will qualify for the Cup Category.

Current Sixes Tally of Group C

Pakistan: 23 (2 Matches)

UAE: 12 (1 Match)

India: 7 (1 Match)

Match Summary

India 88/5 (6 overs)

Shashank Singh 40(11)

Abdul Samad 1/10 (2 overs)

Pakistan 91/2 (3.5 overs)

Khawaja Nafay 41(12)

Shashank Singh 1/14 (1 over)

Result: Pakistan beat India by 4 wickets

Player of the Match: Abbas Afridi 35(8)

Source