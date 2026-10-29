Deadly disease sparks new CDC rule for US-bound flyers as major airlines seek delay

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Major U.S. and international airline groups are pushing back against a new Ebola-related travel requirement that will affect millions of people flying into the United States.

Beginning Nov. 3, all passengers on international flights to the U.S. will have to confirm that they have not been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during the previous 21 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The requirement applies to everyone flying into or connecting through the U.S. — including American citizens, green card holders and airline crew members, the CDC said.

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Travelers will have to complete a paper or digital statement before boarding, even if they have never visited the DRC.

Airlines must collect the forms and keep them for at least 42 days after the flight arrives in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Airlines for America (A4A), which represents major carriers including American, Delta, Southwest, United and JetBlue, is asking the CDC to reconsider the requirement and give airlines more time to prepare, according to an Oct. 26 letter provided to Fox News Digital.

The group said it supports the CDC’s public health goals but argued that the new requirement is too broad and is being introduced too quickly.

“We have to ensure that this does not cross borders.”

A4A asked the government for a “more proportionate and measured U.S. response” focused more closely on affected areas and travelers who have recently been there.

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The group also asked for the Nov. 3 start date to be delayed.

“Changes to check-in systems, digital signatures, station procedures and training cannot readily be completed in the allotted time,” A4A wrote.

Dr. Tyler Evans, a California-based infectious disease physician and CEO of Wellness Equity Alliance, told Fox News Digital, “This was a step in the right direction, given the fact that we really do have to take this seriously. We have to ensure that this does not cross borders.”

He added, “This is the second-largest outbreak of Ebola in history. So this is very serious.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents more than 370 airlines around the world, has also asked the CDC to reconsider the requirement, Reuters reported.

“This is the second-largest outbreak of Ebola in history.”

“It is unreasonable for the U.S. government to require all airlines serving the U.S. market to modify their procedures to accommodate the collection of attestations from each individual (passenger and crew) flying to the United States in less than two weeks,” IATA wrote in a letter, according to Reuters.

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A4A is also asking the CDC to exempt airline crew members, arguing that existing aviation documents already contain information about crews and their travel.

The group has requested an exemption for U.S. military passenger charters as well, saying the military already tracks service members’ health, safety and whereabouts.

The CDC said the requirement is intended to reduce the risk of Ebola entering the United States through air travel.

The 21-day period reflects the maximum amount of time it can take for symptoms to appear after exposure.

Anyone who has been in the DRC during that period, including travelers who only passed through an airport there, will not be allowed to board a U.S.-bound flight unless they have a government exemption, the CDC said.

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“Some of the initial symptoms would just be flu-like symptoms. You’ll have a high-grade fever, you’ll feel sort of fatigued,” the doctor said.

“[For] people that … are asymptomatic, being able to screen is a very effective modality to reduce, to prevent or mitigate further transmission,” Evans said.

“Being able to screen is a very effective modality to reduce, to prevent or mitigate further transmission.”

Evans worked on the Ebola response twice in the past, both in West Africa and in the DRC, the two largest outbreaks in history.

“The reality is Ebola is one of the most infectious and has one of the highest case fatality rates of infectious diseases,” Evans said.

But Americans often don’t view Ebola as being relevant to them, he said. “When it comes to infectious diseases … microbes don’t sort of respect boundaries.”

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Travelers who knowingly provide false information could face prosecution and fines, according to the CDC.

Fox News Digital reached out to the CDC and IATA for further information and comment.

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